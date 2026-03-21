Pagasa warns of rising heat index

STATE weather bureau Pagasa has urged the public to take precautions as the heat index is expected to range from 31 to 35 degrees Celsius in the coming days, which may cause discomfort, especially during midday hours.

Weather specialist Joseph Merlas advised people to stay hydrated, use umbrellas or sun protection when outdoors and regularly monitor weather updates.

Despite the absence of tropical cyclones over the weekend and in the next two weeks, hot and humid conditions will persist due to prevailing easterlies, the state weather bureau said.

Merlas explained that warm winds from the east are currently affecting the country, bringing generally fair weather but with rising temperatures. He noted that the northeast monsoon (amihan) no longer influences the Philippines, allowing the warmer easterlies to dominate.

While conditions will generally be fair, the easterlies are also expected to bring cloudy skies and scattered rains over parts of the country, particularly Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Lanao del Sur, Cotabato and Davao Oriental.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Pagasa warned that moderate to heavy rains and severe thunderstorms could trigger flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

Winds across Southern Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao will be light to moderate, blowing from the northeast to north, with slight to moderate seas. The rest of Luzon will experience similar conditions, with winds coming from the east to northeast.

While no storms are expected, authorities continue to urge vigilance against prolonged heat and sudden thunderstorms. / ABC, PNA