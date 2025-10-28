Pagasa warns public vs false social media posts on ‘super typhoon’ forecast

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) cautioned the public against unverified social media posts claiming that a super typhoon is expected to hit the central Philippines in early November.

According to Pagasa's two-week Tropical Cyclone Threat Potential Forecast issued on October 26, 2025, there is only a medium potential for a westward-moving tropical cyclone to develop outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility between October 27 and November 2.

The possible system could cross the country the following week, but details remain highly uncertain.

The state weather bureau urged the public to rely only on official updates through its website and verified social media pages, reminding everyone to avoid spreading unverified forecasts online. (SunStar Cebu)