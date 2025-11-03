Pagasa warns public vs unverified reports on Tino’s landfall in Cebu

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas has warned the public against unverified reports about Typhoon Tino’s specific landfall in Cebu.

Jhomer Eclarino, chief weather forecasting specialist of Pagasa Visayas, told SunStar Cebu on Monday, November 3, 2025, that the storm is projected to make its initial landfall in Eastern Visayas, possibly in Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, or Dinagat Island, either Monday evening or Tuesday morning, November 4.

“Specifically, wala pa ta gi-release kung asa municipality mag landfall ang Bagyong Tino sa Cebu,” Eclarino said.

While current forecasts indicate that the storm’s center may pass through northern Cebu, Eclarino stressed that this could still possibly shift through portions of central or southern Cebu.

He added that even if the storm’s center does not make landfall in Cebu or passes some distance away, the entire Cebu may still experience strong winds, with gusts potentially reaching Signal Number 4 conditions.

The weather specialist advised the public to follow Pagasa for latest updates to avoid confusion and unnecessary panic from unverified information. (DPC)