Pagasa: Wilma maintains strength

TROPICAL depression Wilma maintained its strength on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2025, as it remained almost stationary over the coastal waters of Eastern Samar, the state weather bureau said.

As of the 5 p.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the system’s center was estimated over the coastal waters of Can-avid, Eastern Samar, still carrying maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.

Despite little movement since midday, Wilma was expected to make landfall over Eastern Samar or Northern Samar between late afternoon and evening of Saturday.

The cyclone will then cross the Visayas until Sunday before emerging over the Sulu Sea and moving toward northern Palawan on Monday, Dec. 8.

Pagasa said Wilma will likely remain a tropical depression throughout its passage, though intrusion of dry air from the northeast monsoon may weaken the system into a remnant low over the Visayas.

Light rains, drizzles and isolated thunderstorms remain likely across Central Visayas, though strong rains are no longer expected over Cebu.

Weather specialist Janina Marte cautioned that landslides remain possible in mountain barangays due to saturated soil from previous rains, along with isolated flooding in low-lying areas.

She added that clearer skies are expected by Sunday, Dec. 7, with warmer, more stable weather by Monday.

Wind signals

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 remains in effect over large portions of Luzon and the Visayas, including Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, parts of Mindoro and northern Palawan, as well as Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Cebu, Negros Island, Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan and Antique.

Minimal to minor wind impacts are possible in these areas, Pagasa said.

Even areas not under wind signals may still experience strong to gale-force gusts due to the northeast monsoon, particularly over most of Luzon, the Visayas and the Zamboanga Peninsula through Monday.

A gale warning is up for the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon, with sea conditions expected to reach very rough levels of up to five meters, making sea travel risky for all vessels.

Rough seas will also persist over the seaboards of Eastern Samar, Northern Samar and several provinces in Luzon and Mindanao.

Mariners are advised to remain in port or immediately seek safe harbor.

Wilma’s next positions include Samar early Sunday, the coastal waters of Aklan by Sunday afternoon, Linapacan in northern Palawan by early Monday and areas near Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea by Tuesday as it moves out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility. / JGS, CAV, ABC