Pagasa: ‘Wilma’ to bring prolonged rainfall in Cebu

CEBU Province is bracing for rains starting Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, as tropical depression Wilma approaches the Visayas region.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported on Thursday, Dec. 4, that the storm was located 600 kilometers east of northern Samar, carrying maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and moving west-southwestward at 20 kph.

Pagasa forecasts a potential landfall over Eastern Samar, Eastern Visayas, or Dinagat Island between Friday night and Saturday morning, Dec. 6.

Pagasa Weather Specialist Ana Dumdum warned that while the storm’s eye may not directly hit Cebu, its wide rainbands are expected to bring prolonged rainfall through the weekend. This increases the risk of flooding and landslides across Central and Western Visayas.

“This system still carries strong winds, although it is still a tropical depression,” Dumdum said. “Its rainbands could start affecting areas as early as tomorrow.”

The disturbance is expected to traverse the Visayas until Monday, Dec. 8, before exiting toward the Sulu Sea and Palawan.

In response to the forecast, several local governments in Cebu have suspended face-to-face classes for Friday and Saturday, shifting to alternative delivery modes. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the suspensions cover Minglanilla, Talisay City, Moalboal, Dalaguete, Compostela, Cordova, Santa Fe, Bantayan Island, City of Naga, Argao, Carcar City, and Lapu-Lapu City. / ABC, ANV