Pagcor, NPC partner on gaming data privacy

THE Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) and the National Privacy Commission (NPC) signed an agreement to boost data privacy protection and ensure regulatory compliance across the gaming sector.

In a statement Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, Pagcor said under the agreement, signed on Oct. 20, the two agencies would address data privacy challenges, enhance stakeholder collaboration, and promote a “secure and trusted” gaming environment.

Pagcor and NPC will implement joint programs on privacy awareness, capacity building, and policy development to strengthen privacy governance within the gaming sector.

Pagcor chairperson and chief executive officer Alejandro Tengco said the partnership reaffirms the state gaming firm’s commitment to safeguarding the personal data of its employees, licensees, and gaming patrons.

“This MOU (memorandum of understanding) with the NPC is a vital step in aligning Pagcor’s policies and processes with the evolving data privacy landscape,” Tengco said. “It reinforces our duty to protect personal information while ensuring that our operations remain transparent, compliant, and trustworthy.”

The partnership, he said, would pave the way for the full development of a database of government officials and employees who are prohibited from gambling in casinos and other gaming establishments nationwide.

NPC Privacy Commissioner and Chairman John Henry Naga, meanwhile, said the cooperation between regulatory agencies is crucial in safeguarding personal data, especially in industries handling large volumes of sensitive information.

“The formalization of this collaboration between NPC and Pagcor underscores the security of our citizens’ personal data, which is not just a regulatory requirement but a hallmark of excellence in the gaming industry,” Naga said. / PNA