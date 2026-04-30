Pageant introduces live audience scoring feature

Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) 2026 will introduce a live audience scoring feature during coronation night, allowing viewers to evaluate candidates in real time.

The system, implemented in partnership with digital financial platform Maya, enables audiences to assign scores to contestants across key segments, including swimsuit, evening gown and question-and-answer portions.

Organizers said the feature is designed to expand audience participation by giving viewers a structured way to engage with the competition beyond traditional voting. Scores submitted by users will run alongside the official judging process, adding a parallel layer of audience input during the event.

The live scoring system forms part of broader efforts to introduce interactive elements to the pageant format, which has increasingly incorporated digital participation in recent years. / LQ3 S