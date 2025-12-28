Pages: 10 best practices I plan to do more of in 2026

As 2025 draws to a close, many people start talking about resolutions—big goals, bold promises, and dramatic changes. Through the years, I’ve learned that real progress rarely comes from grand declarations. It comes from simple practices, applied consistently.

As I look ahead to 2026, I’m not chasing new ideas. Instead, I’m choosing to do more of what already works. These 10 best practices, many of which I’ve written about before, are the habits I plan to double down on in the coming year.

1. Start with clarity, not urgency

Being busy is easy. Being clear is harder. Before acting, I ask: What truly matters right now? Focus must always come before discipline.

2. Confront the brutal facts early

Ignoring problems only makes them bigger. Whether it’s declining numbers, people issues, or weak systems, facing reality early saves time, money, and stress.

3. Close “open loops” faster

Unfinished tasks quietly drain energy. Closing even small loops creates momentum, clarity, and peace of mind.

4. Build systems, not heroics

Long-term success is not built on repeatedly saving the day. It’s built on systems that work even when you’re not around.

5. Protect health like a business asset

A positive mental attitude, exercise, sleep, and proper nutrition are not optional. Without health, no strategy, expansion, or legacy plan matters.

6. Listen more than I speak

Some of the best insights come from listening—especially to those closest to the work and the home. Listening builds trust and reveals truths you might otherwise miss.

7. Choose consistency over intensity

Success is rarely about doing something extraordinary once. It’s about doing the right things, the right way, over a long period of time.

8. Deposit goodwill every day

Every interaction is an opportunity to build trust—kindness, respect, and fairness always compound; often when you least expect it.

9. Simplify decisions

Too many choices slow execution. Clear principles speed up decisions and reduce second-guessing.

10. Deepen my time with family, friends, and my faith

The longer I live, the clearer this becomes: success feels empty if it isn’t anchored in relationships and faith. Businesses grow, titles change, and events pass but family, friendships, and one’s relationship with God remain the true constants. Deepening this time doesn’t require grand gestures. It requires presence; putting the phone down, listening without rushing, sharing meals, prayers, laughter, and even silence. These moments may not appear on balance sheets, but they define a life well lived.

Final thoughts

As I step into the new year, my goal is not to do more but to do better. Better habits. Better systems. Better conversations. Better relationships. Better stewardship of both business and life.

In the end, success is not built in a single year. It is built one practice, one decision, and one disciplined day at a time.

Happy New Year, my friend.