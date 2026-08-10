Pages: 10 lessons worth remembering

After writing this column week after week, I sometimes look back and realize that many of the lessons I write about are really lessons I’ve spent a lifetime learning.

Some came from success. Quite a few came from mistakes. Most came simply from living, working, building businesses and dealing with people.

Looking back at my recent columns, these are 10 lessons I believe are worth remembering.

1. Do your best. Let God do the rest.

We control our preparation, effort and attitude. We don’t control everything that happens afterward. Work hard, then learn to let go.

2. Invest in yourself.

The best investment I ever made wasn’t a stock, property or business. It was myself. Knowledge, skills, health and character continue paying dividends

for life.

3. Don’t mind the noise.

People will always have opinions about what you should or shouldn’t do. Listen to people you respect, but don’t allow every voice to distract you from your mission.

4. Protect your peace.

Not every argument deserves a response. Not every problem deserves your energy. As I’ve grown older, I’ve learned that peace of mind is something worth protecting.

5. Focus on what you can control.

We waste too much time worrying about things beyond our control. Ask instead: What can I do about it today? Then do it.

6. It doesn’t have to be perfect.

Perfection can become another form of procrastination. Start. Test. Improve. Kaizen has taught me that small improvements, consistently made, can produce extraordinary results.

7. Face your fears.

The fear you don’t face eventually becomes your limitation. Courage isn’t the absence of fear. It’s moving forward despite it.

8. Don’t overlook

the little things.

Businesses are rarely built by one spectacular decision. They’re built through hundreds of small things done well — cleanliness, consistency, punctuality, follow-through and how we treat people.

9. Move on to the next point.

Tennis taught me this. Whether you hit a winner or commit an embarrassing error, the point is over. Business and life work the same way. Learn from yesterday, but don’t live there.

10. Finish what you start.

Ideas are plentiful. Intentions are easy. Execution is what separates people who dream from people who accomplish. Close the loop.

Final thoughts

At 78, I certainly don’t have everything figured out.

But I know more clearly today what matters and what doesn’t.

Keep learning. Keep moving. Take care of your health. Protect your peace. Treat people well. Don’t be afraid to fail. Finish what you start.

And through all of it, keep your faith.

Life will never go exactly according to plan.

Our job is to make the best of the hand we’re dealt, give each day our very best and trust God with the rest.

Build a business. But more importantly, build a life.