Pages: 25K in the ‘25 Cebu Marathon?

Last Friday, the Cebu Marathon organizers held a press conference to announce its upcoming event early next year. The categories include the 6K, 12K, 25K and 42K distances. The start and finish areas are at SM Seaside City. Except for the 6K, all runners will climb the country’s tallest and longest bridge (CCLEX).

The registration fees include singlets and finisher’s shirts for all runners and extra items such as towels and finisher’s medals for the 25K and 42K runners.

I was then asked the question, “Why 25K?” A valid question since this is an unusual distance.

My answer: This will be the last time that the Cebu Marathon will go this far. Apart from the 42K, there will be no 26K in 2026; it will revert to the traditional half-marathon by then, and 25K because it’s 2025! The upcoming event will be held on Jan. 12, 2025.

Last year, when the Cebu Marathon unveiled the 24K distance this 2024, many people complained. Why so far? Why not stick to the usual 21K? But in the end, when the 3,795 runners had crossed that 24K finish line, they were all smiles. Many had run their farthest distance.

The Cebu Marathon has always been one to “push the boundaries.” We were the first organization to unveil the full marathon (42K) distance back in 2010.

Almost weekly, races are being organized. Many involve not just the 5K and 10K distances but also 21K.

The goal of the Cebu Marathon, borrowing the theme of the Palarong Pambansa’s “Beyond Sports,” is to go “Beyond Your Limits.” If you’ve run several 21Ks, it’s time to go beyond.

Lastly, this narrowing of the gap between the 25K and 42K might encourage the runners to register for the full marathon. This has always been the goal of the organizers. To urge everyone to do what seemed unimaginable before.

With about six months to go before race day, there’s ample time to prepare for a 42K. And talking about “ample time,” the cutoff time is eight hours — a very generous time for the marathoners.

The registration was launched early to give enough time for everyone to train.

Do you want to make a life-changing, positive change in your life?

Join the Cebu Marathon. Unhappy with the 25K? Go for the 42K.

PARIS OLYMPICS. This Tuesday, I’ll be flying with my wife Jasmin and daughter Jana to join a once-every-four-year event. The last time Jasmin and I watched the Olympics was in 2008. It was an incredible experience to attend China’s first-ever hosting of the Games. We watched Rafael Nadal win the Olympic singles gold (and Federer/Wawrinka the doubles gold). The Bird’s Nest (National Stadium) was massive, with 91,000 seats. We saw LeBron and Kobe as ordinary sports fans watching other games in Beijing.

The Paris Olympics will have its opening ceremony this July 26. It will be a first of its kind because the 10,000+ athletes will not be inside one stadium — they’ll be riding boats and traversing the River Seine as hundreds of thousands will watch from the river banks.

We were not able to secure tickets for the opening day but were lucky to purchase for the closing ceremony, set on Aug. 11. In between, we got tickets for tennis (Roland Garros), basketball (Team USA), athletics (EJ Obiena’s pole vault), badminton, beach volleyball and more, including weightlifter Elreen Ando’s quest to lift the hopes of the Cebuanos and Filipinos.

Watch out for my first-hand articles here in SunStar throughout the Paris Olympics!