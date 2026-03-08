Pages: 25th Gullas Cup

The most followed Filipino athlete today is not June Mar Fajardo, Alyssa Valdez, Carlos Yulo or Hidilyn Diaz. It’s Alexandra Eala.

Thanks to her fast-rising climb up the WTA circuit, beating the likes of Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Miami Open and winning the gold medal at the SEA Games last December (a memorable moment that my family witnessed in person), the 20-year-old tennis phenom has got everyone excited about tennis.

Caecent Noot-Magsumbol, my fellow sportswriter (The Freeman) was at the WTA 125 event in Manila last January and witnessed first-hand Eala’s popularity. There was hardly an empty seat at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

With this renewed buzz around tennis, we continue the momentum here in Cebu with the 25th edition of the Gullas Tennis Cup.

Founded in 1995 by the late Jose “Dodong” Gullas, his son Johnvic Gullas, the late Fritz Tabura and myself, the Gullas Cup has long been a pillar of junior tennis development in Cebu and the Visayas.

The 25th edition will be held next month, from April 16 to 20, at two venues: Citigreen and Alta Vista. Both are indoor clay courts. The tournament is a Group 2 event offering 120 ranking points to the champion.

There will be eight categories: boys and girls 12-, 14-, 16- and 18-and-under. More than 200 players are expected, coming from all over the Visayas and Mindanao — and possibly even Manila.

Registration begins today, Monday. One may visit the official Facebook page and register online. The slots per category are limited so it’s best to register early. Fee is P400 only per entry and this is inclusive of a Gullas Cup shirt and an invitation to the “Fellowship Night.”

What’s a Fellowship Night?

As a 15-year-old competing in the Manila age-group circuit, I experienced one during a Group 1 National Age Group Open at Rizal Memorial — the center of Philippine tennis. After the first day of competition, all the players gathered at night for a session of eating, games, dance numbers and socializing. At the age of 15 then, it was a fun moment that I will never forget.

That’s why when Sir Dodong, Johnvic and I brainstormed the Gullas Tennis Cup many years ago, we made sure to include this fun evening for the athletes.

Tennis is a solitary sport. If you lose, you have no one to blame but yourself. Given this extra stress levels on the young kids, the Fellowship Night is important.

PRESSCON. Last Friday at 3 p.m., we held our press conference at the AVR room of the University of the Visayas main campus.

Present were four “Js”: Johnvic Gullas, John Pages, JT Gullas and Jmi Gullas. Our tournament director — another “J,” Jun Tabura — was out of town.

Jmi Gullas presented the new 25th edition logo. JT Gullas spoke about Alex Eala and how events like the Gullas Cup can help develop a future Alex from Cebu. Johnvic discussed the tournament’s revival last year after several years of hiatus. On my part, I thanked the Gullas family for their continued passion and support for tennis.

To all the players: register today!