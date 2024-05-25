Pages: 38th Cebu Sports Awards

If you’re a big sports fan, I request you make time for this afternoon’s grand event: Visit The Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu from 4 to 6 p.m. today. I guarantee that you will not be disappointed.

It’s the 38th edition of the SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards.

It’s “The Oscars of Cebu Sports” when, for one afternoon only, the best of the best Cebuano athletes gather to be honored. It has been four long years since our last awarding. Much has happened since that event last February 2020 — 51 months ago — including the dreadful Covid-19 pandemic and the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

As president of the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC), here’s the message I want to impart to the 300+ awardees that will climb the stage this afternoon:

The world is filled with bad news.

If you stare at the newspaper’s front page, the headline screams: EL NINO IN CV: 4K FARMERS SUFFER P120M IN DAMAGES. When you flip to the international news, the depressing words appear: MORE THAN 300 BURIED IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA LANDSLIDE. When you scan further to the news section, the title reads: LTO OFFICIAL KILLED IN GUN ATTACK. In local news, it’s TRICYCLE DRIVER DIES AFTER BEING HIT BY VAN.

It’s all bad news.

In Facebook, on CNN, in the newspapers — everywhere you watch, read and listen — it’s mostly bad news. From the robbery suspects being nabbed in Talisay to Israel’s bombing Rafa in Gaza, it’s mostly dispiriting reports.

But amid all this bad news, there’s one section that’s different.

I call it the GOOD NEWS SECTION.

Sports.

Why? Because sports promotes triumphs; sports talks of ordinary people accomplishing things that are extraordinary. Sports makes people smile and say, YES!

Sports brings good news.

And who are the people behind the positive in this world full of negatives?

It’s you, OUR DEAR ATHLETES. Because of your achievements, we are able to write stories that will enliven our readers.

You, dear athletes, provide the good news. Because of you, we’re able to read such happy headline stories like “CVRA ROUTS ZAMBOANGA” or “MADRIDEJOS KNIGHTS MAKE HISTORY” or “DR. DEJANO IS SAC’S SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR.”

Dear Athletes, you inspire all of us. Your positive impact is profound. Your struggles to overcome obstacles and your triumphs move us to clap and cheer and feel good.

Thank you and congratulations.

You might be the only good news that people read about today.