Pages: 58 days before the Palaro

THE Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pool is reopening tomorrow! The new swimming facility boasts two (2) pools: the Olympic-size 50-meter pool and a new 25-meter warm-up pool.

It first opened to the CVIRAA athletes last May 2 and was the venue for the competition of hundreds of swimmers from Region 7.

Tomorrow, it reopens to everyone.

FEES. The pool is Free for all Palaro-bound swimmers and all the swimmers who joined the recent CVIRAA. All Team Cebu City swimmers who represent the city are also free. This will be applicable for the whole month of May (except for our Palaro-bound athletes who can enjoy free usage all the way until the July 9 opening of the Palarong Pambansa).

General Public: P50 (daytime) and P60 (nighttime). Usage is limited to one hour per person because the volume of swimmers is limited at a given time (to ensure the safety of everyone).

For Senior Citizens, PWDs, Cebu City hall employees, and students, the fee is only P30 (daytime) and P40 (nighttime).

All are required to wear the proper swimsuits, swim trunks and swim caps.

CVIRAA. The yearly regional meet was a resounding success. It started with the Opening Ceremony the other Saturday (May 4) at the Sinulog Grounds in the SRP. The thousands in attendance were treated to a spectacular production that featured past Sinulog winners.

From May 5 to 9 were the CVIRAA games. I had the chance to visit the 33 playing venues and was in awe of the intensity and passion of the elementary and high school athletes. Finally, last Thursday, we witnessed the finale at the G Mall. In all, the CVIRAA was a major triumph.

Hosting an event involving 10,638 athletes, coaches and officials representing 20 DepEd divisions and involving 28 sports and 33 playing venues is daunting. But our months of preparation have paid off.

In behalf of the Cebu City team, we thank our partners in DepEd. Thank you to the hundreds of tournament officials, medical team volunteers, police and security personnel, referees and judges; we thank our partner schools and malls for opening their playing venues to the Region 7 athletes. We thank the principals and teachers for creating a “home away from home” with our 20 billeting schools.

One major goal for the CVIRAA was to prepare the best possible venues for our athletes. Our exemplary school partners included UV, USC, SHS-Ateneo de Cebu, USJ-R, UP, Don Bosco, USPF, CIT-U, Bright Academy, CEC and CTU. Our mall partners were SM Seaside, G Mall, City di Mare - Filinvest, and Il Corso - Filinvest. Badminton was played in Metrosports while boxing was held at the Cebu City Sports Institute (Sawang Calero). Tennis was played at Alta Vista (which also hosted gymnastics) and Citigreen.

Special mention goes to our Cebu Sports Managers who helped prepare the various sports for the CVIRAA (and they’ll do it again for the Palaro).

SPORTS MANAGERS: Don Sombrio, Gerald Cañete, Danny Villadolid, Pressing Capangpangan, Mitch Fernandez, Richard Caballes, Felix Tiuhinkoy, Jr., Boyet Velez, Omar Ylanan, Chao Sy, Raffy Osumo, Loloi Rendon, Rodney Orale, Archie Reyes, Jinggoy Roa, Mikhaela Silverio, Marvin Jumalon, Marlon Gicain, Brando Velasquez, Cathy Vestil, Bernard Ricablanca, Clark Zambo, Jeff Gabor, Jessica Honoridez, Tony del Prado, Jana Pages; Fritz, Jun and Freza Tabura; Chad Salimbangon, Chito Sy, Wendell Gimena and Mario Casinillio.

After the regional meet, the organizing committee will be conducting a series of post-CVIRAA evaluations to prepare us for the “Main Event.”

Only 58 days remain before the Opening Ceremony kicks off on July 9 for the Palarong Pambasa.