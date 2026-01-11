Pages: A culture of winning

Every successful organization I’ve seen—whether in business, sports, or family—has one thing in common: a culture of winning. Not the kind of winning that depends on luck or one-time victories, but a mindset that shows up every single day. It’s an internal standard, a way of thinking, behaving, and showing up that eventually produces results on the outside.

In our family business, I’ve seen how culture becomes the invisible engine behind performance. When the culture is strong, people don’t need to be pushed; they push themselves. They don’t wait for reminders; they take ownership. They don’t settle for “pwede na”; they aim for “the best we can.”

1. Winning begins with belief

A team wins first in the mind before it wins in reality. Belief is the foundation. When leaders believe, in the vision, in the people, in the mission, others rise to that level. When my son Charlie envisioned Lantaw Cordova in 2012 or when my only daughter Cheryl shaped House of Lechon into a Cebu icon in 2015, they didn’t start with guarantees. They started with belief. And that belief became contagious.

2. Winning requires standards

You can’t build a winning culture on vague expectations. You must define what “excellent” looks like. In our restaurants and with Thirsty Juices and Shakes, we set standards for everything: taste, cleanliness, service recovery, speed, ambiance. When standards are clear, consistency becomes possible. And consistency is the true scoreboard of a winning culture.

3. Winning thrives on accountability

In a winning culture, people don’t make excuses; they make improvements. They don’t hide problems; they surface them early. They don’t wait for the boss; they take the lead. I often tell our team: “We don’t rise to our goals; we rise to our systems.” If the system reinforces accountability, the results follow.

4. Winning demands continuous improvement

No one wins by standing still. The moment you stop improving, you start falling behind. Winners stay curious. They seek feedback. They ask: “How can we do this better?” This mindset is why our brands continue to evolve and why, by God’s grace, two of our restaurants are now Michelin Selected for 2026.

Final thoughts

Winning is built in the everyday: how you greet customers, how you respond to challenges, how you prepare before the rush, how you clean after closing. Big wins are simply the accumulation of small, consistent wins.

A culture of winning is not loud. It’s disciplined, humble, hungry, and grateful. It’s built by leaders who model excellence and teams who embrace it. If you build the culture, the culture will build the victory.

This is what we, Filipinos, need individually and as a country to win.