Pages: A grateful heart

As I look back on my life, one truth becomes clearer with each passing year: a grateful heart is one of the greatest strengths a person can have. Gratitude doesn’t just make us feel good; it shapes our mindset, sharpens our decisions, deepens our relationships, and anchors us during storms.

Many think gratitude is something we save for big events—the awards, the milestones, the breakthroughs. But the older I get, the more I realize that real gratitude grows out of the ordinary gifts that surround us daily: good health, meaningful work, loyal teammates, supportive family and friends, and moments of grace we often take for granted.

1. Gratitude shifts perspective

Business will always have cycles. Some months bring record highs, others bring worrying dips. We’ve experienced both in our family businesses; moments when our restaurants were full and moments when we battled through challenges. But gratitude has a way of widening your frame. Instead of focusing on what’s missing, it reminds you of what remains strong.

Even now, with pressures and uncertainties, I look at the blessings we’ve received—like House of Lechon and Lantaw Compostela being Michelin Selected, and it gives fresh strength to face what needs to be fixed.

2. Gratitude deepens relationships

Through the years, I’ve learned that people respond far more to appreciation than to pressure. Teams stay loyal when they feel seen. Leaders grow when they are valued. Even within a family, gratitude builds harmony.

I often tell my five children that much of our strength as a family business comes from acknowledging each person’s contribution. When we thank our teams, our suppliers, and one another, we reinforce the unity that keeps us moving forward.

3. Gratitude builds resilience

A grateful heart is hard to discourage. When I think back on the tough seasons—acquiring Thirsty and Mooon Cafe with limited capital and experience, rebuilding after storms, navigating the pandemic, I realize how gratitude carried us through. It reminded us how far we had come, who stood with us, and how God never stopped providing.

A grateful heart doesn’t erase difficulty, but it gives you the courage to rise again.

Final thoughts

There’s a simple truth I’ve seen repeatedly: when you appreciate what you have, what you have grows in value. When you thank God for your blessings, big or small, He adds more. A grateful heart sharpens your vision. It helps you see opportunities others walk past.