Pages: A successful business is like a torpedo hitting its target

Many people think successful businesses move in a straight line—from idea to execution to victory. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth. Running a business is less like firing a bullet and more like launching a torpedo, the one that constantly adjusts its course as it homes in on its target.

A torpedo is not programmed once and then left alone. After launch, it continuously reads its environment, detects deviations, and corrects its direction. Without those constant adjustments, it would miss its target entirely. Business works the same way.

When we start a business, we set a direction: a vision, a market, a strategy. But markets shift. Customers change their preferences. Costs rise. Sales soften. Competition intensifies. Technology disrupts. If you insist on rigidly sticking to your original plan despite these signals, you don’t become disciplined; you become blind and fail.

1. Direction matters, but adjustment wins

The torpedo’s real strength is not just its engine; it’s its guidance system. In business, that guidance system is feedback. Sales numbers, customer complaints, employee input, and financial reports are not distractions. They are signals telling you whether you’re drifting off course.

Over the years in our family business, we’ve had to adjust countless times—concepts that didn’t sell, locations that looked promising on paper but underperformed, systems that worked at ten stores but failed at twenty. Each time, the destination stayed the same, but the path had to change.

2. Progress comes from responsiveness, not stubbornness

Continuous correction is a sign of strength. Some leaders see course correction as weakness, an admission that they were wrong. I see it as maturity. The most dangerous businesses are those that confuse consistency with rigidity. Consistency means staying true to your values and purpose. Rigidity means refusing to adapt when reality changes.

A torpedo that refuses to adjust doesn’t become more accurate. It becomes useless.

In business, small and frequent corrections are far better than big, desperate ones. Waiting too long often turns minor issues into major crises. The best entrepreneurs I know constantly ask: What’s working? What’s not? What needs to change now—not next year?

3. Movement creates clarity

A torpedo can only correct its course because it is moving. Standing still provides no data. Action creates feedback. Many entrepreneurs overthink and overplan, waiting for perfect clarity. But clarity comes after movement, not before it.

Launch. Listen. Measure. Adjust. Repeat. Hit.

Final thoughts

The torpedo never forgets its target, even as it adjusts its path. Successful businesses do the same. Keep your purpose clear, your values steady, and your execution flexible.

In business, and in life, it’s not the straightest line that wins. It’s the one that keeps adjusting until it gets there like a torpedo.

Let’s hit our targets in 2026.