Pages: A World Cup First: Women’s Futsal in Manila

A major, major sporting event is kicking off in the Philippines this Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. It hasn’t been written about much — and I’m surprised why.

It’s the first-ever Fifa Futsal Women’s World Cup.

Why is this huge? Because in the long history of the world’s most popular sport — football — there has never been a Women’s Futsal World Cup. The men first played theirs in 1989 in the Netherlands. But the women? Never. Until this Friday. And it’s happening right here.

Back in 2022, countries like Spain, Brazil and Portugal placed their bids, but in the end, the Philippines was selected. Incredible.

The inaugural Fifa Futsal Women’s World Cup runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 7 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Cebu, for a time, was a prime candidate to host. Last year, Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president John Gutierrez flew to Cebu for discussions. This was June 2024, and I was then chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission.

We paid a courtesy call on then-mayor Raymond Garcia. Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros was with us, along with Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) president Rodney Orale and Councilor Joel Garganera.

Cebu was ready. We needed a world-class indoor venue to host the five-a-side tournament. In June of last year, I met with SM’s top official, Ms. Marissa Fernan, to express our intent. The dream: for the SM Seaside Arena to host the inaugural event. Miss Marissa relayed our bid to Mr. Hans Sy. The reply: the coliseum wouldn’t be ready by 2025.

Disheartened but determined, we kept searching. Together with Orale, CVFA’s Guy Ceniza and Philippine Football Federation’s Kevin Goco, we explored other options: Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City and the Waterfront Hotel in Lahug. In the end, we could not comply with the international specifications.

Victorias City in Negros Occidental was later selected to co-host but withdrew months ago. Which is why the spotlight now shines on Philsports Arena — formerly the Ultra.

This event is monumental because it brings women onto a global stage that, for so long, belonged only to men. For years, they played unseen and unsupported. Now the stage is finally theirs.

This is significant for us because we are hosting the most important women’s futsal event on the planet. Sixteen nations will compete — Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Tanzania, Thailand — and completing the field is the host: the Philippines.

Our squad is called the Filipina5. We’ll be led by Jaclyn Sawicki, Bella Flanigan and Katrina Guillou — members of the “Filipinas” who reached the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup. Joining them are Dionesa Tolentin, Charisa Lemoran, Rocelle Mendano, Isabella Bandoja, Lanie Ortillo, Kayla Santiago, Catherine Graversen, Samantha Hughes, Regine Rebosura, Judy Connolly and Alisha del Campo. Head coach is Rafa Merino.

On the first day of the tournament, our 63rd-ranked Filipina5 opens against world No. 14 Poland. We next face Morocco on Nov. 24 and powerhouse Argentina on Nov. 27.

Call it history. Or better: HERstory.