Pages: Aldeguer and Puentevella

TONY Aldeguer and Monico Puentevella have plenty in common. Both are from Bacolod. Both studied in La Salle. Both consider the word “sports” as their ultimate love and passion.

Last Wednesday, I had the privilege of meeting the two legends of Philippine sports. The former Bacolod mayor and congressman Monico and I have been seeing each other regularly (including at the Paris Olympics) and we longed to get together with the godfather of Cebu boxing.

After a few messages with Chris Aldeguer, the date and venue were set. We met at the sprawling home of Mr. Aldeguer in Maria Luisa, filled with plants and overlooking Cebu.

We all know Antonio Lopez Aldeguer as ALA (boxing) but did you know that Bidoy Aldeguer was the basketball varsity coach of Monico? While still in college (La Salle), Bidoy coached the high school team of Monico. They not only won the Bacolod trophy but, in the national finals against Mapua, they lost by a mere point to the nation’s strongest team.

“I have met many coaches in my life,” said Monico, “but no one can inspire and motivate better than Bidoy. He would pick me up at 7am and make me run five rounds before we’d start each practice. My love for basketball and sports started with him as my mentor.”

For over 90 minutes last Wednesday afternoon, partaking of palabok and fresh lumpia, our trio tackled a variety of topics ranging from politics (Cebu, Bacolod, and national) to ALA Boxing (which spanned 35 years), to the Olympics. We talked about La Salle, Ateneo, and UAAP basketball.

Bidoy called Monico by his nickname, “Nyoks.” The former POC chairman and current Phil. weightlifting president, in turn, would often call him, “Coach.”

We talked about good health and how both are exercising regularly. The 83-year-old Aldeguer exercises daily in the swimming pool. Monico still plays “commercial” tennis at the age of 78. Though both had some issues with their heart, they are looking fit and good.

In our next meeting, Monico promised to bring his tennis racket so we can play in the private tennis court of the Aldeguers.

CLASH OF BASEBALL TITANS.

If you’re a baseball fan, it doesn’t get more exciting than the 2024 World Series: Dodgers vs. Yankees, Ohtani (54 homers) vs. Judge (58), National League vs. American League, Hollywood vs. the Big Apple, West vs. East. The two most popular MLB ball clubs have met 11 times since 1941 with the Yankees leading, 8-3. But the last time they played in 1981, LA bested New York.

If you drive coast-to-coast from Los Angeles to New York, that spans 4,500 kms. and it will take you about 41 hours of nonstop driving to get from Dodger Stadium to Yankee Stadium. It’s very, very far. But this World Series — competition-wise — is expected to be very, very close. There is no clear frontrunner. We don’t know who will win. But this we know: this World Series is full of superstars. Apart from the two-way sensation Ohtani and the AL MVP Judge, you have Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Giancarlo Stanton, five players who have been MVPs — the most former MVPs to play in a World Series.