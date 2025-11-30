Pages: Alex and Rafa

Alexandra Maniego Eala is only 20 years old but she’s already world No. 50 — the highest tennis singles ranking ever recorded by any Filipino, man or woman.

2012. I first saw Alex play more than 13 years ago. We were in Puerto Princesa for the Palawan Pawnshop Age Group Championships that my daughter Jana was joining. This was October 2012.

Alex, then just seven, stood barely as tall as the net, yet she was already blasting two-fisted forehands and backhands. She was rallying endlessly with her older brother Miko. With them were their dad, Mike — a fellow Ilonggo — and their lolo, Bobby Maniego, the first coach who molded both siblings.

2018. This year marked the turning point as the Rafael Nadal Academy invited the Eala siblings to train and study in Mallorca. Alex became a scholar at just 13. While Rafael Nadal was still a full-time pro and didn’t coach her personally, you could already imagine him noticing the young Filipina with fierce eyes and a fire you can’t teach. Alex grew up there and graduated in 2023.

2025. Fast forward to Nov. 19, 2025: guess who hit on court together at the Rafa Nadal Academy?

Nadal and Eala.

Exactly a year after his final Davis Cup match — a year after retiring from tennis — the 22-time Grand Slam champion stepped back on court. He could have chosen anyone for that first practice. He chose Alex.

“One year later, it felt great to be back on a tennis court,” said Nadal. “It was great to practice with you, Alex. Next time, I will be stronger.”

Replied Alex: “Thank you for today, Rafa.”

This year, 2025, has truly been a breakout season for Ms. Eala. Her brightest moment came at the Miami Open last March. Ranked No. 140, she entered as a wildcard and delivered the run of her life — stunning Jeļena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and world No. 1 Iga Świątek to reach the semifinals. She lost to Jessica Pegula, but the records were hers as the first Filipino to reach a WTA 1000 semifinal and the first wildcard to defeat three Grand Slam champions in straight sets at the same event.

Another milestone came in Mexico, where she captured the Guadalajara 125 title — the first-ever Challenger-level WTA trophy for a Filipina.

And here’s the good news: Filipino fans may soon see our 5-foot-9 phenom on home soil. From Jan. 26 to 31, 2026, we will host the Philippine Women’s Open, a WTA 125 event featuring a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles field with total prize money of $115,000. It will be staged at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Will Alex join? Hopefully yes; hopefully no.

Why the contradiction? Because the Australian Open runs from Jan. 12 to Feb. 1. If Alex reaches the later rounds in Melbourne — the dream scenario — she’ll miss the Manila event. But if she exits early, she can make the quick hop from Melbourne to Manila, greeted by thousands of Filipino fans waiting to cheer her on.

Either way, one thing is certain: Alexandra Eala is already a winner — and her story is only beginning.