Pages: Alex Eala: The hero the Philippines needs

“Tennis is boxing,” said Andre Agassi, in his book, Open. “Every tennis player, sooner or later, compares himself to a boxer because tennis is non-contact pugilism. It’s violent, mano a mano, and the choice is brutally simple as it is in any ring. Kill or be killed. Beat or take your beat-down.”

Yesterday morning’s tennis match felt like a boxing bout.

Remember how we got used to getting all-excited to watch Manny Pacquiao on Sunday mornings? How the whole Philippines would stop what they’re doing; there would be zero crimes and no traffic; fewer 11 a.m. mass attendees because they’re all glued to the TV sets to watch Pacman on a Sunday?

Well, yesterday felt the same way.

Alexandra Maniego Eala is the new Emmanuel Dapridan Pacquiao. At a time when our nation is beset with too many corruption charges, senator-vs-senator fights and an economy that’s stagnant, it’s important that we not lose hope and we have someone to cheer on.

Today’s hero is Alex Eala. All of 21 years old, an age when most Filipinos are just graduating from college, Alex is a poised and articulate spokesperson for the Philippines.

My daughter Jana had the chance to spend some time with her last December right after Alex won the SEA Games gold medal. The night after Alex triumphed in Bangkok, they went out with a group of friends to celebrate. While we’ve all grown amazed at Alex’s self-composure, Jana admires her intellect and grace. At such a young age, she is so cultured and mature. Thanks to the upbringing of her parents Mike and Rizza, and of her leaving Manila at the tender age of 13 to study in Mallorca, Spain; and to her countless travels and interactions with people from different cultures — Alex is the perfect ambassadress for the Philippines.

Yesterday’s US Open Round of 32 match against Iva Jovic was a classic. The entrance of Alex from the dugout was like Pacquiao emerging from his dugout to face the thousands in attendance.

(I’ve been inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, the world’s biggest tennis stadium, several times and it’s an experience I’ll never forget. It’s New York City-like boisterous and rowdy. It’s the opposite of the tranquil Centre Court of Wimbledon.)

Of the four grand slam tournaments, NYC creates the most buzz and commotion. More so this 2026 because the New York Knicks just won the NBA title after a hiatus of 53 years. That’s why Carlos Alcaraz is wearing a sleeveless jersey and Naomi Osaka has an Allen Iverson-inspired look.

Alex Eala yesterday very, very nearly won the match. Leading 2-0 and 4-2 in the 3rd set, had she converted on that break point, she would have led 5-2 and most likely have won. But that’s tennis. Momentum shifts. And there’s no game clock like basketball. You’ve got to win the final point.

Alex, no doubt, will continue to get shine. A future grand slam champion? Yes. She has all the tools: an incredible fighting spirit; she’s fearless; she has the whole nation rallying behind her; and then there’s the bonus: on her corner, she has Rafa Nadal.