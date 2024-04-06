Pages: Ando and Ceniza

Cebuano weightlifters Elreen Ann Ando and John Febuar Ceniza have qualified for the Paris Olympics! It’s the first Olympic stint for Ceniza, who comes from Brgy. Pasil, and the second for Ando, who hails from Brgy. Carreta. Both were part of the Cebu grassroots program and both studied at UC.

In all, the Philippines has nine Olympians who have qualified so far: EJ Obiena (pole vault); Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas and Eumir Marcial (boxing); Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan (gymnastics) and Rosegie Ramos (weightlifting).

IRONMAN. Two Sundays from today, the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu race fires off at the Mactan Newtown. This is the 11th time that the country’s biggest triathlon race is being staged in Cebu — but the first time in April. In the previous editions, it was held in August. I met Congresswoman Cindi Chan the other night at the opening of the Waterworld Hotel in Mandaue City and asked about the change in schedule.

“We requested for the Ironman to be held on April 21,” said Rep. Chan, “so that it can be part of the Kadaugan sa Mactan festivities of Lapu-Lapu City which falls on April 27.”

On a personal note, I’ll have the chance to join my eighth Ironman race — this time as a cyclist (90K) ready to climb the CCLEX three times. Our relay team is composed of Ken-Ken Lipura (swimmer; 1.9K swim) and MJ Loberanis (21K runner).

CVIRAA. The Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet will be held from May 4 to 9 in Cebu City — the first time the city is hosting in 10 years. The regional meet is huge, bringing over 10,000 of the best elementary and high school athletes to Cebu.

Of the 28 sports that will be offered, of major interest is swimming. After a long closure, the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pool will reopen later this month and will be ready for the CVIRAA. The swimmers will not only be greeted by the Olympic-size pool but also by a new 25-meter warm-up pool that sits beside the 50-meter pool.

Last Friday, we had a meeting with the CVIRAA Tournament Directors and it was presided over by DepEd RD Zaldy Jimenez and DepEd RSO Tom Pastor. The Cebu-based sports managers for both CVIRAA and the Palaro are: Don Sombrio (Archery), Gerald Cañete (Arnis), Danny Villadolid (Athletics), Mitch Fernandez (Badminton), Richard Caballes (Baseball), Felix Tiukinhoy, Jr. (Basketball), Omar Ylanan (Billiards), Chao Sy (Boxing), Raffy Osumo (Chess), Loloi Rendon (Dancesport), Rodney Orale (Football), Jinggoy Roa (Futsal), Mikhaela Silverio (Gymnastics), Marvin Jumaon (Pencak Silat), Marlon Gicain (Sepak Takraw), Brando Velasquez (Softball), Cathy Vestil(Swimming), Jessica Honoridez (Table Tennis), Tony del Prado (Taekwondo), Jun Tabura (Lawn Tennis), Chad Salimbangon (Volleyball), Wendell Gimena (Wrestling), Mario Casinillio (Wushu), and Jana Pages (Para Games - Bocce and Goal Boal).

TERE JANEA. It was shocking and sad news to hear of the passing of entrepreneur and race organizer Tere Janea last Friday. Tere was an energetic, friendly and sweet person who helped organized many events including the Waterfront to Waterfront Run, Heroes Run and the Cebu Duathlon. I last saw Tere when she visited the office last March 8 to talk about the Empowered Run (her TNR Events organized it). She was a much-loved person. May you rest in peace, Tere.