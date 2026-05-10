Pages: Be an ask leader, not a tell leader

In the early years of building a business, many of us lead by telling. I was guilty of this myself.

We give instructions. We provide answers. We move fast. And often, it works; especially when speed, control, and quick execution are necessary.

But as the organization grows, something begins to change.

The same leadership style that once produced results can eventually become a limitation.

Over the years, I’ve learned that one of the most important transitions a leader must make is this:

Move from being a tell leader to becoming an ask leader.

Here’s why.

1. Asking develops people

When you tell, you solve the problem.

When you ask, they learn to solve the problem.

A simple shift, from “Do this” to “What do you think we should do?” forces people to think, analyze, decide and take ownership.

At first, asking may feel slower. But over time, it produces something far more valuable: capable people who can think independently.

And that, ultimately, is the real job of leadership; not just getting things done today, but developing people who can lead tomorrow.

2. Asking creates ownership

People naturally support what they help create.

When team members are invited to share ideas, they feel respected. When their ideas are implemented, they feel responsible for the outcome.

Ownership replaces mere compliance.

And ownership almost always produces better execution, stronger commitment and higher accountability.

People work differently when they feel the business is partly “theirs,” not just something they work for.

3. Asking improves decision-making

No leader has a monopoly on good ideas.

Some of the best insights in any organization often come from people closest to the problem.

By asking questions, leaders open the door to perspectives they may never have considered on their own. They encourage what I often call robust dialogue, and without robust dialogue, good decisions are difficult to make.

Better questions lead to better conversations.

Better conversations lead to better decisions.

Better decisions lead to better results.

4. Asking builds a thinking organization

A company filled with people waiting to be told what to do will eventually slow down.

But a company filled with people who think, initiate and solve problems becomes faster, more resilient and more adaptable. It’s what’s called an empowered organization.

An ask leader builds thinkers.

Over time, initiative rises. Decisions move closer to the front lines. Leaders emerge at every level of the organization.

And that is how businesses scale — not through one person making all the decisions, but through many people learning how to think well.

Final thoughts

Of course, there are moments when telling is necessary: during crises, emergencies, or when absolute clarity and speed are required.

But if telling becomes our default leadership style, we unintentionally weaken both our people and our organization.

The leaders who create lasting businesses are usually those who ask more than they tell.

Because when leaders consistently ask with genuine curiosity, they unlock something far more powerful than obedience:

A team that thinks, takes ownership, solves problems and eventually learns how to lead itself.