Pages: Calm in the chaos

The world feels uncertain again: rising oil prices, the Iran war with no end in sight, and growing economic anxiety. For many people, this creates hesitation and fear.

But for entrepreneurs, uncertainty is not new. It is the environment we are built for.

Over the years, I’ve learned that success is not determined during stable times. It is shaped by how we think, decide, and act when things feel uncertain and chaotic.

Here are four reminders I keep close during times like this.

1. Accept that uncertainty is part of the journey

Many people wait for clarity before making decisions. The problem is, clarity rarely comes in advance.

In business, there will always be factors beyond our control: markets, politics, and global events. If we wait for everything to become certain, we will never move.

The better approach is to accept uncertainty as part of the game. Once we do, we stop resisting and start focusing on what we can do next.

In our business, we have decided to continue expanding, but with caution, careful planning, and disciplined execution. Growth is important, but survival and stability are even more important.

2. Focus on what you can control

In times like this, it’s easy to get distracted by headlines and worst-case scenarios.

Instead, I remind myself to return to the basics:

• Manage cash carefully

• Watch costs closely

• Strengthen relationships with customers and team

• Put in more hours on the job than usual and work with unwavering determination, no matter what

These are within our control. And very often, the businesses that stay disciplined in the basics are the ones that emerge stronger.

3. Slow down decisions, speed up execution

Uncertain times require better thinking, not faster guessing.

Take the time to study your options, ask the right questions, and weigh the risks carefully. But once a decision is made, execute with speed and discipline; start-up costs would continue to rise.

Indecision drains energy. Clear decisions create momentum.

4. Stay calm; the leader sets the tone

People look to leaders not just for direction, but for emotional stability.

If the leader is anxious, the organization feels it. If the leader is calm and focused, confidence spreads.

I’ve learned that one of the most important roles of a leader is to remain steady, especially when things around us are not.

Calmness is not weakness. It is strength under control.

Final Thought

In chaotic times, people don’t need perfect answers. They need steady leadership.

Stay grounded. Focus on what you can control. Make thoughtful decisions. And once you decide, move forward with confidence and speed.

Because in the end, the advantage does not go to the strongest.

It goes to the calm.