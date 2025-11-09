Pages: Can the Lakers do a Dodgers?

I’m a diehard LA Lakers and LeBron James fan. Ever since the 1980s when the rivalry raged between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, I’ve worn purple and gold. In the ’90s, my allegiance shifted to the Chicago Bulls when Michael Jordan ruled. But when LeBron joined the Lakers in 2018, it was back to LA.

Now, the question buzzing across basketball circles is this: Can the Lakers do a Dodgers?

A few weeks ago, the LA Dodgers pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in baseball history. Down 2-3 to the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series, trailing by one run in the ninth inning of Game 7—they won.

Los Angeles, the City of Angels, is glowing. The Dodgers are champions. The 2028 Olympics return in just 32 months. The Fifa World Cup lands in the U.S.—and LA’s SoFi Stadium, with its 70,000 seats, will host games. The sports capital of America is alive and golden. All that’s missing? A Lakers parade.

Can it happen? I believe so. This version of the Lakers is strong.

First, there’s Luka Doncic. The offseason trade that sent him from Dallas to LA was a disaster for the Mavs and a miracle for the Lakers. Doncic spent the summer dropping 31 pounds, focusing on conditioning, and entering camp sharper than ever. Averaging nearly 40 points per game, he’s the planet’s best one-on-one player.

Then there’s Austin Reaves. The undrafted kid from Arkansas has become a Lakers favorite — fearless, steady, and improving each night. Remember his 51-point explosion a few weeks ago? (His absence yesterday contributed to the Lakers losing badly to the Hawks.)

DeAndre Ayton, often criticized in Portland, has found redemption with the Lakers. His size and rebounding fill the void LA lacked last year. Add Jake LaRavia’s hustle and Marcus Smart’s defensive grit, and you have a squad with both youth and wisdom.

And LeBron James? The ageless wonder returns for his 23rd season soon. He turns 41 on December 30 but moves like 31. He’s chasing one final ring — and don’t underestimate the power of that motivation.

There’s also something deeper driving him: legacy. Imagine, two seasons from now, playing alongside his sons Bronny and Bryce. It’s never been done in NBA history — and may never be repeated in any sport — a father sharing the court with both his children.

Why can the Lakers win it all? Four reasons. One: depth. Unlike last year’s injury-plagued lineup, this team can go ten players deep. Two: defense. Smart, Ayton, and Jarred Vanderbilt anchor a unit built to stop the Jokics and SGAs of the world. Three: weapons. Luka, Reaves, and LeBron form one of the most explosive trios in basketball. Each can create, score, and carry the team when needed. Four: desire. LeBron knows the window is closing. He wants to go out on top. And Luka wants his first-ever NBA ring.

Los Angeles just celebrated with the Dodgers. The confetti hasn’t even settled. Next June, if all goes right, the purple and gold might take their turn.

Can the Lakers do a Dodgers? The script is set for a Hollywood ending.