Pages: Cebu business leaders vow to support the Palaro

How can we help?

Jay Yuvallos, the newly installed Cebu Chamber of Commerce & Industry president, posed this question to the group of business leaders last Monday at the Boardroom (6th floor) of the Aboitiz Corporate Center in Banilad, Cebu.

Given the magnitude of the Palarong Pambansa — 12,000 athletes and 50,000 visitors descending in Cebu this July 6 to 16 — Jay wanted to make sure that Business and Sports form a good doubles partnership.

Councilor Dondon Hontiveros and I represented the Palaro organizing group. I gave a presentation and spoke about the industries that will benefit from the Palaro: hotels and pension houses, malls, tourism spots, restaurants, souvenir shops, universities, and airlines, shipping and transportation services, among others.

In our two-hour-long meeting, each one spoke and contributed their ideas. Mandaue Chamber’s dynamic (and new) president Mark Ynoc was all-out for his support. To my right sat Anton Perdices, my high school classmate and now the COO of Distribution Utilities of Aboitiz Power. Right across sat Regan King, the Cebu Business Month chairman; Regan spoke about the need for a phone App that will guide all visitors. Others in attendance included Alfred Reyes, the HRRAC president, who promised support from his colleagues in the hospitality industry. Ricia Montejo and Aldwin Uy of the Cebu Airport Corp. vowed to welcome (Sinulog-like) our visitors in the MCIAA. Representing Sugbo Mercado were John Paul Chiongbian, Niño Bascon and Charmaine de Leon. Anthony Noel, VP Corporate External Relations of Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc., joined the discussion with the Catos (tourism) head Alice Queblatin.

Councilor Hontiveros stressed the importance of the Cebu business community in supporting not just the Palaro but also the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association meet this May 4 to 9.

JAY YUVALLOS, CCCI president (message): “As Cebu City anticipates the return of the Palarong Pambansa, we find ourselves standing on the threshold of an extraordinary moment in our city’s history. Since 1994, the last time the Palaro graced the shores of Cebu, and now, in 2024, after a three-decade hiatus, we stand ready to welcome this prestigious event back with open arms. The Palaro presents an opportunity for us to showcase the warm hospitality that characterizes Cebuano culture. At the same time for our small businesses na makabaligya ngadto sa kapin 60,000 ka mga bisita nga muari sa Sugbo. Cebu Chamber supports this initiative and encourage the entire community to be engaged deeply.

“I am calling all the Cebuanos, let’s put our best foot forward. Mangandam ta para sa atong mga bisita sa Palaro ug uban pa unya nga mga dagko nga events diri sa Sugbo. The return of the Palarong Pambansa to Cebu City is not just a sporting event; it’s a celebration of our rich heritage, vibrant culture, and steadfast dedication to positioning Cebu as a premier destination — a paradise ripe for investments and partnerships.”

MARK YNOC, MCCI president: “It is an honor and a privilege for Cebu to be chosen as host of the Palarong Pambansa. This is our chance to showcase what Cebu can offer in terms of our capability to be a venue for big events such as this and to show the beautiful destinations in our province. We in the Mandaue Chamber would like to enjoin our Cebuano community to give the delegates and participants the best Cebuano hospitality experience.”