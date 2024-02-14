Pages: Cebu City Sports Center to be ready for CVRAA

THE rehabilitation of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will be completed in time for the City’s hosting of the annual Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVRAA) in May.

“It has to be finished. We have no choice,” said John Pages, chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission, during the City Hall’s teleradyo online program, “Pagtuki, Pagsusi, Pagsuta,” on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Pages said they expect as many as 10,000 to 12,000 athletes from Region 7.

He said they have already asphalted the oval track, and sometime in March they will be laying the rubber.

As for the Olympic-sized swimming pool, he said it is also almost done, adding that the previous kiddie pool beside the main pool was converted into a warm-up pool.

He said both the oval track and swimming pool will be open to the public in April.

He said the City Government funded the rehabilitation of the oval track, while private entities shouldered the expenses to renovate the pool and the bathrooms.

He said they will announce their names during the unveiling.

He said the CCSC has only been rehabilitated once since 1994, and that was in 2011.

As for the athletes who will be participating in the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City later this year, they will be billeted in schools on a per-region basis.

“One region will stay in one school. Wala nato sila gibungkag kay aron kaila na sila daan (We didn’t separate them so they’ll already be familiar with each other). Of course, when they prepare, they are really together... ilang (their) coaches, tanan (everyone), and even their regional director sa (of) DepEd (Department of Education) will normally stay with them,” Pages said.

He said the school venues are ready, but they just need refinement.

Some of the schools that will house the athletes include Don Sergio Osmeña, Don Vicente Rama, Pardo, Guadalupe, Labangon, Lahug, Mabolo, Punta Princesa, Zapatera, Talamban, and Tisa.

“These are the bigger schools, and athletes will be billeted there,” Pages said.

He said athletes will travel to different playing venues depending on the sports they will be playing, adding that the City Government will provide the transportation.

However, he said they don’t have the final details yet.

He said some of the participating provinces might also bring their own transportation.

He said the National Capital Region has requested to stay in the school farthest from the city center to ensure its athletes won’t engage in truancy.

He said there will also be a competition for the cleanest billeting quarters.

Timetable

Pages said the CCSC will serve as the main venue for the annual multi-sport event. Aside from hosting the athletics, the swimming competition will also be held there.

He said the six-hectare area at the South Road Properties (SRP) where batting sports, softball, and baseball will be held has already been flattened.

He said the bleachers used during the Sinulog will be used to accommodate spectators.

Pages pointed out that the closing ceremony will be held at the SRP.

He said they are also finalizing arrangements with Mandaue City for the use of the Mandaue Sports Complex.

He said they plan to hold the arnis competition there, while the sepak takraw may be held at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu.

3 hubs

Last Feb. 3, SunStar Cebu reported that the playing venues have been divided into three hubs: the downtown hub, SRP hub, and the northern hub.

Pages said the average distance from the CCSC to these other playing venues is 3.7 kilometers.

The downtown hub includes the University of San Carlos, Cebu Coliseum, CCSC, Cebu Eastern College, University of the Visayas and Cebu Institute of Technology-University.

The SRP hub includes SM Seaside City Cebu and the Filinvest property where the Sinulog Festival was held last month.

Pages did not go into details regarding the northern hub.

He said the Palarong Pambansa is like the Olympics of Philippine Sports.

He said they expect to welcome around 12,000 student- athletes and coaches. The family members who will be accompanying them for support are not yet included in this count.

He said the City can also expect a large number of visitors during the event.

Pages said they still don’t have a final date for the event.

He said their slogan for this year’s Palaro is “Beyond sports,” as the City invites participants to come two weeks before the sports meet for the opportunity to explore Cebu.