Pages: Cebu Marathon 2026: Running clean and green

MAYOR Nestor Archival was all-smiles last Thursday. We sat inside his Cebu City Hall office. Joining me were CERC’s Jesse Taborada, Meyrick Jacalan, and Joel Juarez. Councilor Jose Abellanosa — a runner himself, whom we’re convincing to join the 21K this January — was also with us.

Beside me sat Mary Ann de los Santos — former city councilor and a close friend of the mayor. But Mary Ann isn’t just a public servant. She’s also a marathoner. She’s finished two 42Ks and several 21Ks at the Cebu Marathon. She knows what it means to run — and to care for the city we run through.

Mayor Archival’s biggest advocacy? The environment. And now, it’s running alongside Cebu’s premier footrace.

Last July, the mayor spoke with passion about a simple yet serious problem: waste.

“Even if I don’t join the run, I often see the amount of plastic garbage scattered everywhere,” he said. “We should use paper cups, reusable tumblers, and have refill stations instead of handing out disposable bottles.”

The mayor’s message was clear — and it made us think. For 18 years now, since the event started in 2008, every Cebu Marathon has left behind a mountain of trash — 200,000 paper cups in 2025 alone. Multiply that by dozens of races across Cebu, and you see why the mayor’s concern isn’t just valid — it’s urgent.

This 2026, change arrives. The Cebu Marathon is taking a major leap toward sustainability. Every one of the 10,000-plus participants will receive a free reusable collapsible cup — lightweight, foldable, and easy to carry.

On race morning, Jan. 11, 2026, paper cups will still be available — but the hope is that thousands will bring and use their collapsible cups. From 200,000 cups thrown, maybe that number goes down by half. That’s already a victory.

Veteran runner Tony Galon, who has finished over 20 marathons, agrees. “When I join outdoor events, I always carry a reusable tumbler. It’s one way to stay healthy — for me and for the environment,” he said. “Imagine if 10,000 runners use two disposable cups each. That’s 20,000 pieces of trash per hydration station — enough to clog drains and cause flooding during rainy days. This initiative by CERC should be a model for all outdoor events in Cebu.”

Mayor Archival applauded the effort. “This is the first time I’ve seen something like this,” he said. “It’s simple but powerful. These cups aren’t waste — they’re resources. If we want Cebu City to be sustainable by 2035, we need to start now. People keep using plastics and throwing them in the streets, which causes dirt and flooding. With this kind of initiative, we can help reduce waste.”

The Cebu Marathon collapsible cup is easy to use, reusable, and race-friendly. Runners can refill at hydration stations without throwing anything away.

It’s a small step with a big stride forward — one that echoes Mayor Archival’s call for a cleaner and greener Cebu City. Because in the end, running isn’t only about how fast you finish; it’s about leaving nothing behind but footprints.