Pages: Cebu Sports Awards

You are all invited this Sunday as we celebrate the 40th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards.

What is SAC? It’s the Sportswriters Association of Cebu. It’s the group of men and women who write about the triumphs and defeats in the back pages of the newspaper. SMB? That’s San Miguel Brewery, our partner since the inception of this awarding.

The 40th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards will be this Sunday. Who will be recognized? The “best of the best” of Cebu sports in 2025 — athletes, coaches, officials and sportsmen who made us proud throughout the year.

Among the awardees is June Mar Fajardo. A many-time Athlete of the Year, the pride of Pinamungajan is arguably the greatest basketball player our basketball-crazy nation has produced.

In weightlifting, Elreen Ando will be honored. She won gold in last year’s SEA Games in Bangkok and represented us in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. I was fortunate to watch her compete in Paris — seeing a Cebuana on that stage was something special.

In athletics, Artjoy Torregosa is the lone major awardee. In volleyball, Cherry Ann Rondina, one of the country’s most popular players, is recognized after winning gold in beach volleyball in the 33rd SEA Games.

We also honor world champions. Boxer Melvin Jerusalem continues to carry our flag proudly. In billiards, Rubilen Amit bested a top field in Las Vegas. She was our 2025 Athlete of the Year and delivered an inspiring message during last year’s ceremony. From the sport of Alex Eala, we recognize Iggy Pantino, a SEA Games bronze medalist and Gentry Open champion.

In total, 88 individuals and teams will be recognized.

For the Posthumous Awards, we mourn the losses of these sporting greats: Fritz Tabura, Jun Noel, Julian Macoy and Rep. Eddie Gullas.

We also recognize the ORLACSAN Awardees. First given in 1996 and named after legendary sportswriter Orlando C. Sanchez, the award honors those who show selfless dedication to their sport and help keep Cebu sports alive. This Sunday, three individuals will be honored for their heroism during Typhoon Tino: JR Quiñahan, Christian Jay Abarquez and Elmar Tuburan.

Presidential Awardee? This is my personal choice (as SAC president). No one is more deserving than Atty. Augusto Go.

The Rico Navarro Sportsman of the Year awardee: Lorenzo “Chao” Sy. I’ve had the privilege when I was then the chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission to have served together with Comm. Chao Sy. His passion for sports, in particular for basketball and boxing, is remarkable. This award is a fitting tribute to his decades-long pursuit to uplifting sports.

Our Guest of Honor is Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, the chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission. Pato spent many years in Cebu and has done so much for sports. With him, it feels like a welcome home.

And finally, the most awaited award: Athlete of the Year. I know the name, but I can’t reveal it yet. You’ll have to be there to find out.

So come this Sunday, March 8, at 3 p.m. at the Activity Center of Ayala Center Cebu.

See you there!