Pages: Controlling what I can

The world feels noisy and unpredictable — especially with the news about the Iran attack yesterday.

Markets will surely fluctuate. Political tensions may rise further. Technology is already changing faster than most of us can adapt. Social media magnifies fear and division. If I dwell too much on what I cannot control, I notice something happens: I lose clarity.

Over the years, I’ve learned to narrow my focus.

Instead of trying to control the world, I focus on what I can control.

There are four areas I constantly return to.

1. My mindset

Everything begins in the mind.

When business slows down, I can choose panic or perspective. When uncertainty appears, I can choose fear or resolve.

I often ask myself: Am I reacting emotionally, or responding thoughtfully? That small pause usually makes the difference.

I cannot control the headlines. But I can control how I interpret them. I can choose to stay grounded in facts, not feelings. I can choose discipline over drama.

My mindset is my responsibility.

2. My health

As a senior, this has become even more real.

Without health, everything becomes harder. Energy fuels sound decision-making. A clear mind depends on a disciplined body.

My formula remains simple: reading and exercise. Move every day. Read every day. Guard my sleep. Eat wisely. Nothing dramatic; just consistent.

The world may be unstable, but I can still take care of my body.

And that gives me strength and confidence.

3. My relationships

In business and in family, relationships are everything.

I cannot control how others behave. But I can control my tone. My patience. My respect for other people’s time and feelings.

When tensions rise, maturity is tested. I remind myself that goodwill compounds quietly. Trust, once broken, is difficult to repair.

So I choose to invest in relationships intentionally.

4. How we run our business

Markets will rise and fall. Competition will intensify. Costs will increase.

But discipline inside the business; that remains within our control.

Do we measure what matters? Do we confront the brutal facts? Do we close open loops quickly?

I have always believed: you can’t manage what you don’t measure.

Strong systems create stability even in uncertain times.

Final thoughts

The world may remain chaotic.

But I can control my mindset, my health, my relationships, and how we run our business.

When I focus there, I feel steadier and more positive moving forward.

I cannot control everything.

But I can control what I can.

And that is usually enough.