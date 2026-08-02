Pages: Do your best. Let God do the rest.

One of the most liberating lessons I’ve learned in business and in life is this:

Do your best. Let God do the rest.

When I was younger, I believed that if I worked hard enough, planned carefully enough, and worried long enough, I could control almost every outcome.

Experience taught me otherwise.

There are simply too many things beyond our control—people, timing, the economy, health, and unexpected events.

What we can control is how we prepare, how we work, and how we respond.

The rest belongs to God.

1. Focus on what you can control.

Too many people waste their energy worrying about things they cannot change.

Instead, ask yourself:

What is my responsibility today? What is the best use of my time right now? And then, do that.

When we opened Lantaw in Cordova in 2012 and later House of Lechon, there was no guarantee that customers would come. But we could make sure our food was outstanding, our restaurants were clean, and every guest was treated with genuine warmth and hospitality.

Our responsibility is always the process.

The outcome is never entirely ours.

2. Give your very best.

Faith is never an excuse for mediocrity, much less a strategy for success.

Prepare thoroughly. Show up on time. Keep your promises. Practice Kaizen—continuous improvement—every single day.

When I came up with my first book, Bunny’s Pages: 50 Lessons from my entrepreneurial journey, I had no idea whether anyone would buy it. I simply focused on writing honestly, rewriting patiently, and producing a book that I hoped would genuinely help people. Since its release four months ago, more than 3,000 copies have been sold, and I recently had to order another printing.

Do your best first.

Then let go.

3. Trust God’s timing.

Not every prayer is answered immediately.

Not every business decision works out the way we expect.

I’ve experienced delays, disappointments, and setbacks throughout my entrepreneurial journey. Looking back, many of those disappointments protected me from bigger mistakes or prepared me for better opportunities.

God often sees what we cannot.

His timing is almost always better than ours.

Whenever I face an important decision or a major investment, I say a simple prayer:

“Lord, if this is meant for my family or for me, please give it. If it is not, please don’t.”

That prayer has given me peace more times than I can count.

4. Find peace in letting go.

When I stepped down as CEO of Pages Holdings Inc. in February this year after 25 years and entrusted the business to the next generation, I realized there comes a point when you simply have to let go.

You prepare people as best you can.

You mentor them.

You pray for them.

Then you trust.

I’ve discovered that peace doesn’t come from controlling everything.

Peace comes from knowing you’ve done your best, your intentions are right, and the rest is in God’s hands.

That allows you to move forward with confidence, free yourself from unnecessary worry, and sleep well at night.

Final thoughts

Life isn’t about controlling every outcome.

It’s about controlling your effort and trusting the process.

Give every task your very best.

Leave no room for regret.

Then surrender the results to God.

Do your best. Let God do the rest.

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To get a copy of my book please send a message to 09173216224.