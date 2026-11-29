He was unusually quiet and sad. He isn’t usually sad and quiet.

Donaldo Hontiveros is often all-smiling. Standing 6-foot-3, not only does he tower above everyone else, but his infectious charisma and outgoing personality led him to the top as Cebu City’s No. 1 councilor in 2019 and 2022 before he became vice mayor in 2024.

But when I spoke to Dondon last Friday, he felt sad. His friend Peter June Simon had passed away.

“PJ and I were teammates on the PBA All-Stars South team for many years,” Dondon shared in our phone conversation.

As fate would have it, Dondon was in Tagum City that Friday, November 20, coaching an exhibition game.

PJ was playing in a game an hour away in Davao City.

Dondon’s game started at 6:30 p.m. and they got word that something had happened to PJ later in the night. Immediately after, Dondon and his group rushed to San Pedro Hospital in Davao. At 11:30 p.m., Dondon finally saw his friend.

Sadly, PJ was no longer alive.

Like everyone else in the sports world, Dondon was shocked.

PJ was only 46.

“When I organized exhibition games in Bohol and Biliran, Leyte two years ago, PJ and I played together,” said Dondon. “We also played in Taiwan, New Zealand, and Australia in 2023.

“Wala gyud to siya arte (He had zero airs),” said Dondon of PJ, whose career in the PBA spanned 16 years. They called each other “Bro” because they were together in many church activities, particularly in Youth on Fire.

There has been no statement yet on the cause of PJ’s death, but most likely it was due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

I asked Dondon how he was processing the tragedy. He said former mayor Mike Rama called him the day after to remind him to take care of himself.

What lessons can we draw from this sad experience?

First, said Dondon, is to have an annual physical examination and executive checkup. And because Dondon still competes at a high level — at 50 years old — top cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Peter Mancao called to remind him about this days after the incident.

Second, Dondon added, is emergency readiness. As coach of the UCLM basketball team, he has made sure that his players all underwent basic CPR training. Dondon adds that he’s asking that all UC athletes do the same.

Dondon is grateful for the support of iNurse Cebu, a healthcare training group that conducts emergency response workshops. They held the seminars for his team for free.

Quick life-support action when someone collapses is often the difference between life and death. Dondon cited the “Samboy Lim Law,” which requires public and private schools to integrate basic life support training into their curriculum.

Finally, the 13-time PBA All-Star arranged the same training for the referees of his events.

“Referees are in the middle of the action, and they see the players up close,” said Dondon. “They, too, should be ready to perform CPR. They can also advise the coach if they notice that a player is feeling unwell.”

PJ Simon will be missed. Let’s make sure his passing teaches us to save lives.