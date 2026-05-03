Pages: Don’t break momentum

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned in business, and in life, is simple: don’t break momentum.

I first encountered this idea in The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership by John C. Maxwell, where he calls it the “Big Mo.” Since then, I’ve tried to apply it in everything I do.

Momentum is powerful. When things are moving—decisions made, projects advancing, people energized—progress feels natural. But once it slows, even small tasks feel heavy. Restarting becomes the real challenge.

Over time, I’ve realized that success is not only about big ideas or big opportunities. More often, it’s about keeping things moving.

1. Momentum creates energy

Progress creates energy. Energy creates more progress. Finishing even small tasks gives a sense of movement. It’s like pushing a wheel: hard at first, but easier once it starts rolling. That’s why I try to close open loops quickly, regardless of size. Every completed task adds to the forward motion.

2. Momentum builds confidence

Nothing builds confidence like visible progress. When people see results, they begin to believe bigger goals are possible. Teams become proactive. Organizations feel optimistic. Momentum is not just operational; it’s psychological. It conditions people to expect progress.

3. Momentum is fragile

Momentum is easy to lose. Unmade decisions. Delayed responses. Unfinished tasks. Unresolved issues. These “open loops” slow everything down. When they accumulate, the organization feels heavy. Many businesses don’t fail because of poor strategy; they stall because of slow decisions and unfinished work.

4. Protect momentum

If there is one thing leaders must protect, it is momentum. Make decisions. Respond. Finish tasks. Move things forward. You don’t have to move fast all the time, but you must keep moving. Because once momentum is lost, restarting is difficult. But once it is built, progress becomes easier and more natural.

Final thought

Big success rarely comes from one big move. It comes from small things completed consistently—without breaking.