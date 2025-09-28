Pages: Don’t sit on your laurels

Success has a strange way of lulling us into complacency. After working hard to build something, the temptation is to relax, slow down, and think the job is done. This is what people mean when they say, “sitting on your laurels.” In ancient Greece, laurels were crowns awarded to champions. But in today’s world, resting on past victories can be the very reason we stop moving forward. The message is timeless: yesterday’s victories don’t guarantee tomorrow’s success.

In business, and in life, this truth is as sharp as ever. Too often, we’ve seen entrepreneurs hit a breakthrough and then slow down, thinking the hardest part was over. In reality, the hard work had just begun.

1. Success has an expiration date

Every win comes with a shelf life. Customers’ tastes evolve, competitors emerge and markets shift. If you stop innovating and improving, your edge fades. What made you a winner yesterday may not work tomorrow. That’s why we need to embed Kaizen into our organization’s DNA.

When we opened House of Lechon on Acacia Street 10 years ago, the response was overwhelming. But we knew applause wouldn’t sustain us. We invested in consistency, training and systems to ensure quality stayed high. Relevance is never permanent; it has to be earned daily. Credit goes to Cheryl, my only daughter, for House of Lechon’s recognition as SunStar’s Best Filipino Restaurant in 2025.

2. The danger of comfort

Comfort is progress’s quiet assassin. It whispers, “You’ve made it. Relax now.” I fell into this trap as a young life insurance agent in Bacolod in the 80s. After a big sale, I celebrated too long, lost momentum, and struggled to recover. That hard lesson shaped how I work today.

In our businesses, we remind ourselves: What works today must be improved tomorrow. Thirsty Juices and Shakes has lasted over 30 years not because of our first success but because we kept evolving—new flavors, better systems, improved service.

3. Keep moving forward

This doesn’t mean restlessness or ingratitude. Celebrate wins, but don’t let them lull you into complacency. Success isn’t a single moment; it’s a series of them, stacked over time. The day you think you’ve “arrived” is the day decline begins.

The antidote is simple: stay curious, keep learning and always ask, “What’s next?” As Jim Collins reminds us in Good to Great, “Good is the enemy of great.” And greatness belongs only to those who refuse to coast, who keep moving forward, who never sit on their laurels.