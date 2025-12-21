Pages: Don’t wish for it. Work for it

Many people spend a lifetime wishing. Wishing for success. Wishing for better health. Wishing for more time, more money, more opportunities. There is nothing wrong with dreams — dreams give us direction. They give us something to aim for. But dreams without action remain just that: wishes.

Through the years, I’ve learned a simple truth that applies to business and to life: life doesn’t reward wishes; it rewards work.

Wishing is passive. Working is intentional. Wishing waits for conditions to be perfect. Working starts even when conditions are far from ideal. Most breakthroughs I’ve experienced did not come when everything was clear or comfortable. They came when I decided to move anyway — despite uncertainty, fear, or incomplete information. Of course, I’ve made countless mistakes and blunders over the years but I charged them all to learning experiences.

1. Wishes don’t change outcomes; habits do

People often say, “I hope things get better.” Hope is good, but habits are better. Results are built quietly, daily, through consistent effort. Success is rarely about one dramatic moment; it’s about showing up every day, doing the small, often boring things well and building momentum.

In our family business, progress didn’t come from hoping sales would rise or customers would magically appear. It came from improving systems, training people better, listening closely to feedback, and making tough decisions—even when those decisions were uncomfortable or risky. Habits, not hopes, moved the needle.

2. Action clarifies everything

One danger of wishing is overthinking. We wait until we feel ready. We wait for confidence, clarity, or certainty. But clarity doesn’t come before action; it comes from action.

When you start working, you learn what works and what doesn’t. You adjust. You improve. You keep on pushing to grow. Many people delay their goals because they want guarantees. But guarantees are earned along the way, not given at the starting line.

3. Work builds confidence

Confidence is not something you wait for; it’s something you build. Every effort made and every small win achieved strengthens belief. Wishing keeps confidence fragile. Working makes it durable.

When you put in the work—even on bad days—you earn a quiet confidence that doesn’t depend on applause or validation. You know you’re doing your part, and God will do the rest.

4. Discipline beats motivation

Motivation comes and goes. Some days you’ll feel inspired; many days you won’t. Discipline is what carries you through when motivation fades. Work, done consistently, compounds over time; much like interest in a bank deposit.

This applies not just to business, but to health, relationships, and personal growth. You don’t wish for better health; you exercise, eat well, and rest. You don’t wish for better relationships; you listen, show up, and care. You don’t wish for a business; you take risks and invest your hard-earned money.

Final thoughts

Wishing may feel comforting, but it changes nothing. Work is often uncomfortable, but it changes everything.

So dream, yes. Set goals, absolutely. But don’t stop there.

Don't wish for it. Work for it.