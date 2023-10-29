Pages: Everyone sells

With my engineering background, I work with numbers all the time. I apply the management principle, you can’t manage what you don’t measure, to most areas in my life. I do this so I can keep on improving. One area I mentally keep track of is the effectiveness of my communication. How successful am I in negotiating better deals for our companies? As a public speaker, am I effective in trying to change positively the attitudes of my audience? Do people take what I say seriously enough to act on them? How about you? Are you pleased with your current communication skills? Are you able to get buy-ins from your team more often than not? I hope you do. But if not, your failure may not be because you don’t have great ideas, but because your persuasion skills need improvement. The good news is effective persuasion is a learnable skill.

When I was a life insurance agent for Manulife in the ‘80s, the company kept tracked of the ratio between the number of policies I sold and the number of prospects I presented to. This information was helpful in not only determining how effective I was as an insurance agent, but also which area(s) where I needed more training. As a newbie, my ratio was very low: 1/8. I needed eight presentations to close a sale. After logging in more selling hours and gaining self-confidence to close sales, this number rose to 1/4, a 50 percent improvement. I was earning a lot more money with only half the effort. Today, my success rate is high in relation to what I aspire for. The 24 years I spent in sales and training sales people have definitely contributed to this state.

Most of us don’t think of ourselves as salespeople. But in reality, everyone sells. We continually sell our ideas or the way we think to others. Selling is therefore important not only to the professional salesperson but to every parent, professional or entrepreneur. You can accomplish more things by persuading people instead of by telling or dictating to them. Let me describe this philosophy to you in one sentence: it is a way of presenting ideas where you emphasize the benefits the other person will get rather than what you will get. Persuasion is simply basic selling — a skill most people haven’t learned well. It is applying the very same formula that professional salespeople use. Is it worth learning? Yes. Studies have shown that the one characteristic that successful people have in common is their ability to sell.

Before I communicate, I ask myself three questions:

1. WHAT IS MY OBJECTIVE? An objective is your purpose or reason for communicating. Your objective must be clear, concise and realistic. To find it, ask yourself: what is the reason for my meeting this person; sending this text; writing this letter or crafting this email? What do I want to accomplish here? If two or more answers to these questions are similar, then you have found your objective. Come up with only one objective that you can put in one sentence. These are good examples: “To ask my boss for a raise.” “To collect an old account from this customer.” “To ask my husband to buy me a new car.” Once your objective is defined, the next step is to think about who is listening.

2. WHO IS MY LISTENER? Your listener is the person who can give you what you want. Trying to communicate without knowing the needs of your listener or target audience is like firing at a target in the dark. Ask yourself, what makes this person tick? What does he or she desire that I can offer? You must be able to describe your listener in this way: “My listener is a logical person. Appealing to his emotions won’t work. Only facts and figures will convince him to my way of thinking.” The more you know about your listener the bigger chance you’ll have of achieving your objective or closing the sale. You are now ready for the last question.

3. WHAT IS THE RIGHT APPROACH? Your objective is what you want to achieve; your listener is the person who can give you what you want. The right approach is the single thought or idea that will best lead you to your objective. The right approach to a prospective lot buyer may sound like this: “Investing in real estate is a sure thing. Just compare prices of properties today with those of 10 years ago.” To a lot owner: “If you lease this property to us, you can be sure that you’ll never have a problem collecting the rent. Just look at my family’s track record.”

I guarantee that if you’ll use this process religiously, you’ll become a more persuasive person. Successful persuading, like successful selling, doesn’t take place at the expense of other people. Go for the win-win result always. Additionally, I encourage you to study the basics of selling. Investing an hour daily for this purpose is worth it. There are lots of videos on YouTube about selling, but for me reading a book is more effective. The one by Tom Hopkins, “How To Master the Art of Selling,” is the best one out there. There’s nothing negative about developing your selling skills as long as you use them to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome every time. Everyone sells.