Pages: Family business constitution: your greatest gift to the next generation

There’s a popular Chinese saying that says, “The first generation starts the business, the second generation grows it, and the third generation squanders it.” Statistics on family business continuity are scary: less than 30 percent survive the first generation; 12 percent, the second generation; and three percent, the third generation. These unsettling numbers were presented by Ateneo professor and governance consultant Eric Soriano at a business summit that I moderated a decade ago. And, since I run a family business, the statistics hit me deep and hard.

I consider working with all five of my children as a blessing. We always have fun managing and learning, in and out of the company. Over the years, I’ve had the satisfaction of watching them develop as accomplished entrepreneurs in their own right. On many occasions, they’ve proved to be smarter and wiser than me in many ways. And, because of my satisfying experience with our family business, my wish is for them to do it with their children as well.

What can family business owners do to break from this generational curse? Have a family business constitution. I propose that every family-owned business, regardless of size, age and status, should have one, in one form or another. It’s the greatest gift that we can give to the next generation. What is a family business constitution? It’s a document that outlines the governance, management, and ownership principles of a family-owned business. It serves as a framework to guide the relationships and decision-making processes among family members who are involved in the business. Its purpose is to establish clear rules and guidelines to ensure the long-term success and harmony of your enterprise across generations. It usually covers the following: Vision and Mission, Family Values and Principles, Ownership and Management, Succession Planning, Employment Policies, Dividend and Profit Distribution, Conflict Resolution and Family Council or Board.

Here’s my experience in the crafting of our family business constitution (FBC). Yes, we have one. After the summit, I asked Prof. Eric for help. He recommended that I contact professor Ricky Mercado, founder and head of the famed Ateneo Family Business Development Center (Ricky’s family founded Red Ribbon but sold it to Jollibee in 2005), for advice. I called Ricky who agreed to fly to Cebu the following week. He recommended that we craft an FBC, which has to be done while relationships among family members are still healthy. To wait might be too late. Everyone saw the wisdom of Ricky’s recommendation (the Aboitizes made their own FBC a generation prior). Engaging Ricky and his team of two experts in crafting our own FBC was one of the best decisions I made in my life. I say “our own FBC” because every value, rule and provision on the final document was my family’s; his team only facilitated the process, which took two days to complete. But we couldn’t have done it without them. After agreeing on the final copy, we proudly signed it. Now, when disputes arise, we go back to this paper for guidance. More importantly, I feel that this document has strengthened my family’s foundation moving forward. The FBC is a living document that needs to be refreshed, nourished and updated regularly.

FBC serves as a foundational document that goes beyond legalities, playing a crucial role in shaping the culture of your business, promoting effective governance, and protecting the enterprise against internal conflict. It doesn’t guarantee that family businesses can successfully cross future generations. But to not have one at all, is a risk that business founders can’t afford to take. It’s our greatest gift to the next generation.