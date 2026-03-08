Pages: Finish what matters

Entrepreneurs are natural starters.

We enjoy new ideas, fresh projects, and exciting possibilities. In meetings and planning sessions, it is easy to generate initiatives and plans for the future. Starting something new brings energy because beginnings are full of promise.

But over the years, I have learned a simple lesson that applies to business and to life:

Success rarely belongs to those who start the most things. It belongs to those who finish.

1. The problem of “open loops”

In my years of building businesses and working with all types of people, I have noticed how unfinished matters quietly accumulate.

A project begins but stalls halfway.

A decision is postponed.

A conversation is avoided.

A promise remains unfulfilled.

These are called “open loops” (from productivity expert David Allen’s books Getting Things Done and Ready For Anything).

An open loop is anything unfinished. Each one occupies space in our subconscious mind. One or two may not seem significant, but when they accumulate, they begin to drain energy and slow progress.

That is why I often say: open loops drain energy. Closed loops create momentum.

2. The finisher’s advantage

People who develop the habit of finishing gain a powerful advantage.

When you consistently keep your commitments, others learn that your word can be trusted. Trust, once earned, becomes one of the most valuable assets in leadership, business and life.

Completion also creates momentum. Each finished task builds confidence in the team and moves the organization forward.

Over time, finishers develop what I call the finisher’s advantage — the credibility and momentum that come from consistently completing what they begin.

3. A simple discipline

Finishing is not merely a personality trait. It is a discipline that can be practiced.

First, identify the open loops in your life or organization.

Second, clarify what “finished” actually looks like.

Third, assign responsibility.

Fourth, take the necessary action steps.

Finally, confirm that the task has truly been completed.

Simple steps but powerful when practiced consistently.

4. A habit that moves the world forward

Interestingly, the discipline of finishing applies not only to individuals and organizations but also to societies.

Communities and countries progress when commitments are fulfilled, systems work efficiently, and projects get done. Progress happens when leaders and citizens alike develop the habit of closing open loops.

In the end, life and business become lighter when fewer things remain unfinished.

Final Thoughts

Look at your work and your life today.

Ask yourself one simple question: what loop needs to be closed?

Choose one important task, decision, or commitment and bring it to completion.

Because progress rarely comes from starting more things.

It comes from finishing the things that truly matter.