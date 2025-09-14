Pages: Four questions every CEO must ask as the business grows

When our business was still small, I could feel its pulse. I knew every team member, signed every check, and spotted problems before they became problems. But as we grew, adding brands, branches, and people, I realized something important: what got us here won’t necessarily get us there.

Growth is good. But growth without reflection can be dangerous.

Over the years, I’ve learned to pause and ask myself a few key questions whenever we reach a new level. These questions help me stay grounded, focused, and clear-eyed about what really matters.

1. Is our company culture scalable and sustainable?

Culture is easy to build when you’re small and everyone is in the same room. But growth stretches culture; it can get diluted or even lost. Are the values we started with still evident in how we work today? Are we hiring people who believe what we believe? Culture doesn’t scale automatically; you have to fight for it. One of my constant questions is: how can we cultivate a true “owner’s mindset” among our team members?

2. Are we investing in the right people and resources?

Growth always demands more: more skills, more systems, more structure. Are we putting our money and time into people who can grow with us? Are we giving them the tools to succeed? Or are we trying to save now and only to pay for it later? The right people are the best investment you’ll ever make. Jim Collins’ reminder in Good to Great (my favorite business book) is timeless: do we have the right people on the bus, the wrong people off the bus, and the right people in the right seats?

3. Do we have a clear and flexible vision?

A strong vision provides direction. But markets change, trends shift, and plans collapse. Is our vision still relevant? Can we adapt without losing our identity? A clear vision keeps you focused. A flexible one keeps you alive. I often ask: Is my family’s vision to continually grow our food business still the right one for the next decade?

4. Is our financial model built for scale?

As the business grows, the numbers start talking louder. Do we have enough cash flow? Are margins holding steady? Can we expand without compromising quality? Growth eats cash, and poor financial planning can choke even the best ideas. Today, I also ask: how can we use new technologies, especially AI, to manage smarter?

The takeaway: every time I’ve paused to ask these questions, I’ve made better decisions. Growth is exciting but messy. These questions won’t hand you all the answers, but they force you to think. And clarity is what every leader needs when the stakes get higher.