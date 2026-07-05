Pages: Fr. Bob Ebisa on Brazil vs. Japan

One of my closest friends in the religious community is Fr. Roberto “Bob” Ebisa. We’re together in the Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals (BCBP).

An SVD missionary priest for 32 years, Fr. Bob has held numerous positions in the past: general manager of Radio Veritas Asia in Manila, GM of DYRF - Cebu, and the rector of the SVD St. Rafael community. Currently, he leads the Center for Religious Education and Mission (CREaM) at the Holy Name University in Tagbilaran.

Fr. Bob Ebisa also spent nine years in Brazil, serving in the Amazon communities of Santarem and Alenquer. Years later, he was assigned in Nagoya, Japan, ministering to Portuguese migrants.

That’s why, when Brazil faced Japan last week (June 30) in the Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup, Fr. Bob was the first person who came to mind. Three days ago, I asked him about his emotions as he watched the game on TV.

“I was not excited about Brazil playing Japan... I was worried. Afraid,” he said.

“Japan has developed its football to the highest level. I was in Brazil when Japan invited Brazilian greats like Zico, Bebeto, Dunga and Leonardo to help build their program. They know the Brazilian style because so many Brazilian professionals have coached and played in their league.”

Since he had lived in both Brazil and Japan, I asked which country he was cheering for.

“My heart is VERDE-AMARELA, green and yellow, the official colors of the Brazilian team. So when Japan struck the first goal - my heart was pounding heavily! But just like any Brazilian, I was hoping for a turn around. The turn around did come.”

Brazil escaped with a dramatic 2-1 victory.

“CRAZY is the word that best describes football in Brazil,” he said. “Football in Brazil is a religion! The interior communities have 3 to 5 official-size football fields - and you can imagine the enormity of the land! No village celebration is complete without a football match.. and the Brazilians are diehard followers of their leagues (much like our Ginebra, San Miguel, etc); teams like Flamengo, Vasco, Corinthians, Santos, Fluminense.”

Fr. Bob shared a story that captures Brazil’s obsession with football.

“It was 1998, less than two years after I arrived in Brazil, I traveled to a village to celebrate a scheduled mass,” he said. “The community receives only three masses a year, so I couldn’t postpone it even if it was World Cup month.”

Only five elderly parishioners showed up.

“After mass, I asked them, ‘Where is everybody?’ They told me to walk another five kilometers.

“There was a village store with a generator, and the entire community was there — children, teenagers, parents and grandparents — all watching the World Cup. Even the president of the chapel welcomed me with a smile... and a bottle of beer in his hand.”

Only in Brazil.