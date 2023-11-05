Pages: From employee to entrepreneur: tips for smooth transition

One of the best decisions I made in life was to become an entrepreneur. Considering that I was already 49 years old when I made it, the transition was risky but transformative.

Here, we explore the two key steps to make it as smooth and successful as possible.

1. SELF-REFLECTION AND DECISION-MAKING: The journey often commences with a period of introspection. Although I had a stable job with Manulife at that time, I was unhappy. Getting up in the morning was a chore; my passion for the insurance business was declining, and my zest for life was fading. Not wanting to continue playing a losing game, I decided to quit. Back then, we were already operating two fledgling businesses, Playhouse Children Pre-School and My Playroom, a daycare facility in SM City Cebu. Despite them earning less than what my job paid, I still decided to bet my family’s future on being an entrepreneur. Luckily, I was proven right, and, as the saying goes, the rest is history.

How about you? Do you have plans to also transcend from corporate to entrepreneurship someday? Have you explored your options? Are you now prepared to do it? Have you set the target date? Do you have a fallback position in case something goes wrong? One day, you’ll have to make a choice, like I did in 1996. In my opinion, it’s rare for an employee or executive to operate a thriving personal venture without serious consequences for either one or both.

2. THE START-UP AND GROWTH MINDSET: The early stages of being an entrepreneur require relentless focus, long hours at work, disciplined financial management, and continuous self-improvement. At the same time, you need to continually build capacity for the enterprise, promote your company amid competitors, satisfy government regulators like City Hall and the Bureau of Internal Revenue, and lead various teams of divergent personalities while keeping your eyes on the future with all the disruptors (including artificial intelligence) at your heels. I recall doing all of these myself at the outset. An entrepreneur also needs to balance his company’s growth with risk-taking. To me, having a growth mindset is necessary for entrepreneurial success. (To know more about this subject, please read Dr. Carol S. Dweck’s best-selling book, Mindset: The New Psychology of Success). Personally, I follow this philosophy of Phil Knight, the billionaire-founder of Nike: “Don’t stop. Don’t even think about stopping until you get there, and don’t give much thought to where ‘there’ is. Whatever comes, just don’t stop.” The dominant thought in my mind since I became an entrepreneur is to grow our businesses; this hasn’t changed in 25 years.

Transitioning from employment to entrepreneurship is a transformative experience that demands commitment, adaptability, and an entrepreneurial spirit.

While it presents its share of challenges, it also offers the potential for tremendous personal and professional growth.

This journey is not just about building a business; it’s about realizing your vision, creating a legacy, and embracing the freedom to pursue your passions. With a growth mindset and a solid plan, you can transcend from employment to entrepreneurship and craft a fulfilling and successful future for you and your loved ones. Good luck and all the best!