Pages: Gracias, Rafa

My all-time favorite athlete’s tennis career has reached “Game, Set and Match,” when Rafael Nadal played his final match at the Davis Cup a few days ago. In my nearly three decades of sportswriting, I’ve penned articles on MJ, Phelps, Ali, LeBron and Messi. I’ve written about Manny Pacquiao. But there’s something magical about the Mallorcan.

I’ve had the privilege of watching Nadal play in person four times. The first was in 2007 with Dr. Ronnie Medalle when he played Richard Gasquet in Kuala Lumpur. (That was the “Clash of Times” with Roger Federer and Pete Sampras.).

The next (and most memorable) occasion was when my wife Jasmin and I witnessed Nadal win gold in Beijing. Nadal wore red sleeveless Nikes and a long pair of shorts that extended below his knee. Only 22 years old then, he went on to become world No. 1 shortly after that golden Olympic moment.

The French Open is the site where the 6-foot-1, 38-year-old enjoyed his biggest success. He won when he first set foot in Roland Garros in 2005. He won again the year after and the year after that. In total, he won 14 French Open crowns.

How did he do it? His left-handed, high-bouncing heavy topspin shots coupled with his athleticism and endurance; his offensive forehand and incredible defensive skills; his ability to endure pain (“I learned during all my career to enjoy suffering,” he says); most of all, his unwavering toughness, never giving up — has made him tennis’ “King of Clay.”

I got to watch Nadal at the Court Philippe Chatrier in May 2015. It was against Nicolas Almagro, a fellow Spaniard. What an unforgettable experience to see your idol playing at “home.” It’s like watching Jordan at the United Center.

Two years ago, we got to watch Nadal play at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. In his first match, he lost to Felix Auger Aliassime. Coming off an injury, it was painful to see him go down in straight sets. Good thing in his last match against Casper Ruud, the 22-major winner triumphed in the indoor court.

And finally, just four months ago and back at his favorite center court in Paris, Nadal played for the last time in the Olympics. He needed three sets to defeat Marton Fucsovics but the crowd was all-cheering for their adopted “Spanish Frenchman.” That match — on July 28, 2024 — was the last time Nadal won at Roland Garros.

What makes Nadal so special? It’s his heart. He fights and never gives up. Not just in one match or one set. But on every single shot. Says Nadal: “I play each point like my life depends on it.”

Nadal’s emotional resilience and stability are unparalleled. He doesn’t get too high or too long. He adds: “You have to accept both things. I’ve stayed calm when I’m winning and I’ve stayed calm when I’ve lost. Tennis is a sport where we have a lot of tournaments every week, so you can’t celebrate a lot when you have big victories, and you cannot get too down when you’re losing.”

Another Nadal trait is his capacity for “short term memory.” What do I mean by this? Never mind if he lost a set and is not playing well, this doesn’t discourage him. He doesn’t dwell on his bad play or the losing score.

This happened at the 2022 Australian Open final against Daniel Medvedev when he lost the first two sets. But Rafa is Rafa and he fought back to win in five.

“I learned that you always have to hang in there,” says Nadal. “That however remote your chances of winning might seem, you have to push yourself to the very limit of your abilities and try your luck... the key to this game resides in the mind, and if the mind is clear and strong, you can overcome almost any obstacle, including pain. Mind can triumph over matter.”

Gracias, Rafael Nadal.