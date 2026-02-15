Pages: Habits

Human beings are creatures of habit. I have seen this truth play out in my own life for decades. We don’t rise to the level of our goals; we fall to the level of our daily routines. That is why I often tell young people: build the right habits early, and life becomes easier to manage and more meaningful to live.

These are not theories to me. I practice them 365 days a year.

1. I win the morning

I get out of bed early; preferably before 6 a.m. The earlier I rise, the more control I have over my day. The quiet of the morning gives me space to think, read, pray, and exercise before the world begins making its demands.

The first thing I do is fix my bed. It may sound trivial, but it trains my mind to complete what I start. One small win sets the tone for the rest of the day.

Reading is a daily discipline. Even a few pages compound over time, sharpening judgment and expanding perspective. Exercise is non-negotiable. At my age, I guard my health intentionally because energy fuels productivity. Without energy, even the best plans remain ideas.

2. I protect my integrity

I make my word my bond. If I commit, I deliver. Trust in business and in life rests on this simple discipline. Reputations are built over years and damaged in seconds.

I close “open loops” quickly. Unanswered messages, unfinished tasks, unresolved issues — they clutter the mind and drain focus. I have learned that closing them fast keeps my mental space clear and my momentum strong.

I am always on time. Respecting other people’s time is a quiet but powerful reflection of character.

I discipline my thoughts, actions, and deeds. I eat healthy food and minimize junk because long-term performance requires long-term care. Success is hard to sustain when the body is neglected.

3. I manage my mindset

I deliberately look for the positive side of every situation. Challenges are inevitable; negativity

is optional.

When plans get disrupted, and they often do, I relax and refocus. Overreacting solves nothing. Calmness restores clarity and allows better decisions.

Prayer anchors me daily. For years, I have repeated this simple line I learned from my Lola Taling: “God is with me, God is helping me, God is guiding me.” It centers me, especially in uncertain moments.

I also practice generosity with my time, knowledge, and resources. Giving creates goodwill, and goodwill creates lasting relationships.

Final thoughts

Habits may seem small, even boring. But practiced daily — 365 days a year — they shape destiny.

Start early. Stay consistent. It may take weeks (an average of 21 days, psychologists say) to form a good habit, but it takes a lifetime to enjoy

its rewards.

Build the right habits, and you won’t just build a business. You will build a life.