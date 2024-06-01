Pages: Hidilyn Diaz in Cebu

WEIGHTLIFTING. Monico Puentevella was in Cebu last Wednesday. The former mayor of Bacolod City, Monico is also the former POC Chairman and former PSC Commissioner. At present, he is the president of Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP). This is the NSA that leads the sport that brought our country’s first Olympic gold medal in 2021 when Hidilyn Diaz won in Tokyo.

Together with SWP Chairman Mark Aliño and weightlifting coach Alex Pacquiao, I met Mr. Puentevella at the SM Seaside last Wednesday. Joining us were Don Sombrio of Archery, Bernard Ricablanca of the PSC Visayas and Gayle Dico, the CCSC executive director.

The National Weightlifting Open will be held in Cebu.

More than 300 weightlifters from Zamboanga, Bohol, Manila, Cebu and many more will converge in our Queen City to compete from June 9 to 15. The event will be held at the Cube Wing of SM Seaside City.

Hidilyn Diaz is expected to be here — not as a competitor but as an ambassador of the sport. Same with Elreen Ando and Febuar Ceniza — our two Cebuanos who will be in Paris this July for the Olympics. Vanessa Sarno, the third weightlifter to represent our flag in the Paris Olympics, is also expected to be here.

SAC AWARDS. Last Sunday was a star-studded affair at The Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu when over 250 athletes, coaches and sports personalities graced the 38th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards.

I have been part of this Awarding for over 35 years. It started when I was a 16-year-old tennis junior (ranked No. 5 in the country) and was honored as an awardee in the Magellan Hotel. I remember Michel Lhuillier receiving the “Sportsman of the Year” award. Several years later, I became a sportswriter in September 1994. Since then (30 years ago), I’ve been a part of the Sports Awards.

Last Sunday was the biggest among the dozens that I’ve joined. We started at 4:30 p.m. and ended three hours later. The reason: It has been four years since the last Awards and the sportswriters wanted to ensure that the top performers of the past years were duly recognized.

Dr. Rhoel Dejaño — the doctor of many of the attendees — received the highest honor as Sportsman of the Year. As Nimrod Quinoñes told me that afternoon, “This is not only fitting. It’s long overdue.”

I agree. Dr. Dejaño has helped numerous athletes and teams — Jared Bahay, UC, Cesafi, Acting Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros, the CVIRAA, the Cebu Football Club, and soon, the Palaro this July — with his sports volunteerism.

And what a way for Dr. Dejaño to receive the award. You can read his adventure in his Facebook account, but here’s a portion: “I did probably the craziest thing I have ever done in my life. I traveled from Madrid to Cebu for the event, stayed less than 24 hours in Cebu arriving in the morning and flying back in the evening after the awarding to reunite with my mother and niece whom I left in Madrid.”

ROLAND GARROS. If you’re a tennis fan, you know what’s happening: It’s the French Open. The biggest news was the first round defeat of Rafael Nadal. Was that his last in Paris? Yes and No. Yes, most likely, that was his final match in the French Open (that he won 14 times). But, no, it won’t be his final match on the red clay in Stade Roland Garros.

Confused? Nadal is expected to be teammates with Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) in the Paris Olympics. Like he did in Beijing in 2008 (a match my wife Jasmin and I saw —- Nadal winning the Olympic gold), he will aim to do the same this July. Speaking of the Olympics...

COUNTDOWN. Did you know that Cebu and Paris have similarities this 2024?

For Cebu, it’s the Palarong Pambansa. It’s our third hosting (1954 and 1994). It’s been 30 years since our last Palaro.

For Paris, it’s the Olympics. It’s their third time (1900 and 1924) and it’s been 100 years since their last hosting.

How many days to go before the Opening Ceremonies?

For the Palaro (July 9), it’s 37 days to go.

For the Paris Olympics (July 26), it’s 54 more days.