Pages: How I focus

A few weeks back, I wrote about how self-discipline impacted my life. The more I reflect on it, the more I realize that discipline is nothing without focus. People often treat focus as if it’s some mystical trait. We hear phrases like “laser focus” or “tunnel vision,” but in business and in life, focus isn’t an idea; it’s a practice. For me, it works in very specific ways.

1. Focus means choosing what not to do.

Every entrepreneur faces dozens of opportunities and even more distractions. The temptation is to say yes to everything—every invite, every meeting, every “big idea,” every new project. But real focus is about subtraction. When our fruit juice and shakes business, THIRSTY?, was new, we were tempted to add more products. Instead, we stuck to the “Fresh is Best” idea. That clarity has sustained its growth for 30 years now and counting. Personally, the more I said yes, the thinner I spread myself, and the less effective I became.

2. Focus means protecting your energy, not just your time.

A full calendar may look productive, but without energy, execution suffers. Focus requires knowing your high-energy hours and guarding them. For me, 5 a.m. mornings are when I’m sharpest, so I reserve them for my most important tasks. I also shifted my exercise to 6:30 a.m. five days a week, which allows me more rest in the afternoons. Protecting energy is as critical as protecting time.

3. Focus means going deep, not wide.

When I was younger, I equated busyness with productivity. But spreading myself across too many initiatives only led to shallow progress. True focus is about depth—working on fewer things, but pushing them further. My family has concentrated on the restaurant, fresh juice business and education for 20 years now with good results. Personally, I’ve chosen to focus on reading, exercise and managing my health instead of chasing every trend.

4. Focus means creating systems that reduce distractions.

Willpower alone is unreliable. Systems keep you on track when discipline wavers. By closing every “open loop” the moment it lands on my lap, I stay focused on getting things done. I also make a daily “top three” list to avoid wasting time. Small systems, applied consistently, compound into real focus.

5. Focus means regaining it when you lose it.

Even the most disciplined people get distracted. I’m no exception. The difference is noticing it quickly and getting back on track. I refocusing by reading. Books have always been there for me whenever I lose my way. Focus is not perfection; it’s recovery.

At the end of the day, staying focused isn’t about working harder; it’s about working clearer. Discipline gives you the will; focus gives you direction.