Pages: How I get things done

In a world full of distractions and competing priorities, getting things done efficiently is an art. For me, it boils down to three main habits that I religiously practice: confronting the brutal facts, closing “open loops” and managing momentum. These strategies, while simple, require discipline, focus and consistency.

Let’s break down how each one plays a pivotal role.

Confront the brutal facts

The first step in productivity is facing reality head-on. It’s easy to get stuck in wishful thinking or avoid unpleasant truths, but nothing stifles progress more than denial. Whether it’s a financial setback, a tough client situation, or a missed deadline, acknowledging the brutal facts gives you the foundation to make informed decisions.

Pretending challenges don’t exist delays action and compounds problems. Instead, ask yourself: “What’s the worst thing that can happen in this situation, and how can I address it?” When you’re honest about your circumstances, you can strategize effectively and start solving the problem, rather than letting it control you.

Close “open loops”

An “open loop” is any task or decision that’s unfinished, unresolved, or occupying mental bandwidth. Every email you’ve left unanswered, every assignment you’ve postponed, every meeting you haven’t scheduled—these are open loops, and they drain your energy more than you realize.

To combat this, I make a conscious effort to immediately close loops as they arise. I respond to that email, make the necessary call, or delegate the task, rather than letting it linger. Closing open loops creates mental clarity and prevents small tasks from snowballing into large, stressful projects. I close an open loop by doing the best first action step to move it forward. After which, I do the next best steps until it’s closed. Don’t think too far ahead; taking one action step at a time is the key.

Manage momentum

Momentum is the secret ingredient to sustained productivity. Leadership guru John Maxwell calls it the “big Mo.” It’s much easier to keep moving when you’re already in motion than to start from a standstill. This is why I manage momentum in all areas of my life—from my work projects, my fitness routine and my personal relationships.

Rather than aiming for perfection, I focus on continuous progress no matter how tiny it is. It’s here that I apply “kaizen” to the hilt. When momentum is managed properly, you can maintain steady progress without burning out.

The 21-Day Rule

It’s important to note that building these habits takes time. Research shows it takes an average of 21 days to acquire a good habit, so don’t expect overnight transformation. Be patient with yourself, stay committed, and understand that the compound effect of these practices will significantly boost your productivity in the long run.

Stick with it for 21 days, and watch your productivity soar - this is how I get things done.