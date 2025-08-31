Pages: How much of your peso stays in Cebu?

Have you ever wondered how much of your hard-earned peso actually stays in Cebu when you buy from a homegrown business versus a company based in Manila or abroad? The answer may surprise you, and it’s a powerful reminder of why supporting local businesses matters.

Studies worldwide show that when you buy from a locally owned business, more of your money circulates in the community. For every peso you spend at a Cebu-based shop, restaurant, or service, around 50 to 70 centavos stay in the local economy. That money goes to wages for local employees, rent to local landlords, payments to Cebu suppliers, and reinvestment by owners who also live here. This creates a “multiplier effect,” as every peso gets spent and re-spent in Cebu, supporting more families and generating more jobs.

Now compare that with spending at a Manila-based or international chain. In those cases, only around 15 to 20 centavos of every peso stays in Cebu. The rest flows to their head offices, suppliers and shareholders elsewhere. Even if the business employs local staff, most profits leave the island, limiting the long-term economic benefit for our community.

Think about your favorite neighborhood carinderia, a local tailor, or a family-run bakery. When you support them, you’re not just buying food or clothes; you’re helping a child go to school, a family pay their mortgage and a local entrepreneur reinvest in Cebu. Every peso spent locally creates a ripple effect of P3-P7 of opportunity for Cebu.

This is not to say national chains don’t have their place. They provide jobs and introduce global standards. But if we want a vibrant Cebu economy, we need to consciously direct more of our spending to homegrown businesses. Imagine the impact if every Cebuano intentionally shifted even 10 percent more of their purchases locally. The effect would be massive: more money circulating in our beloved Cebu, stronger small businesses and a more resilient economy.

As entrepreneurs, my family has seen this firsthand. Every time a customer chooses to do business with a Cebuano-owned enterprise that support flows back into Cebu through wages, local suppliers, taxes and community programs. Your peso stays home.

So next time you shop or dine out, ask yourself: Where will my peso go? Will it help build Cebu’s future or someone else’s?