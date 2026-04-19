Pages: How times have changed

I’m a car buff through and through. One of my favorite pastimes when I travel is car watching—especially sports cars. Whether in Hong Kong, Singapore, Monte Carlo, Dubai, Europe, or the United States, I would often find myself by the roadside, admiring (and aspiring) those masterpieces of metal, design, and engineering.

For decades, my favorites hardly changed: the elegance of Mercedes-Benz, the precision of BMW, the passion of Ferrari, the aggression of Lamborghini, and the timeless prestige of Rolls-Royce.

That fascination lasted more than 50 years.

But how times have changed.

I’ve been here in China for only a week, and something unexpected has happened. I hardly look for those cars anymore.

My eyes, and my curiosity, have shifted.

I now find myself drawn to a different kind of beauty: the quiet, futuristic presence of electric vehicles (EVs). Brands I barely knew before—Zeekr, NIO, Xiaomi, Avatr, Xpeng—are everywhere and impossible to ignore. Sleek designs. Clean lines. Minimalist interiors. And most of all, that silent glide that feels like the future passing right in front of you. Meanwhile, BYD dominates like a Toyota of this market, capturing a significant 23 percent share.

You begin to notice things.

No engine noise. No exhaust. Just motion.

Cars that look 10 years ahead of their time are already on the road today. Some resemble spaceships more than automobiles. And unlike before, when a Ferrari passing by would turn heads, here it’s an unfamiliar EV brand that makes you stop and stare.

What’s even more impressive is the pace.

This is not a gradual shift. It feels like a complete transformation happening in real time. Infrastructure is ready. Charging stations are everywhere. Consumers have embraced it. Innovation is moving at a speed that is hard to match.

In many parts of the world, electric vehicles are still the “next big thing” including the Philippines.

In China, they are already the present. In fact, 50 percent of new car sales here in 2026 are NEVs (New Energy Vehicles).

And perhaps that is what struck me the most.

For years, I admired horsepower, engine sound, and mechanical complexity. Today, I find myself appreciating software, battery range, efficiency, and design simplicity.

From noise… to silence.

From fuel… to electricity.

From tradition… to transformation.

As someone who has spent a lifetime appreciating cars, I never thought my preferences would evolve this quickly.

But they have.

Final thoughts

Sometimes, the future doesn’t arrive with a loud announcement.

It simply shows up; quietly, elegantly, and unmistakably right in front of us.

The question is: Are we still looking in the old direction, or are we willing to turn our heads?