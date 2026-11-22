People sometimes ask me whether I would do things differently if I could start my entrepreneurial journey all over again.

The answer is yes.

But surprisingly, not that much.

I would still become an entrepreneur. I would still take risks. I would still work hard. I would still make mistakes because mistakes are part of the tuition we pay for experience.

But knowing what I know today, there are a few things I would change.

1. I would focus more

Entrepreneurs love opportunities.

That can be both our strength and our

weakness.

When we see something promising, our instinct is to pursue it. But every new business consumes money, time, energy and management attention.

If I could start again, I would ask more often: Is this really an opportunity or simply a distraction?

Sometimes saying no is the best business decision you can make.

2. I would delegate earlier

For many years, I wanted to know what was happening everywhere.

That helped us build discipline. But there comes a point when an entrepreneur must stop being the person who makes every decision and become the person who develops people who can make good decisions.

I would have learned that earlier.

3. I would worry less

This may be the biggest one.

I have worried about sales, competition, people, expansion, the economy and problems that seemed enormous at the time.

Most eventually passed.

Some problems solved themselves. Others forced us to become better.

Looking back, I realize how much energy we waste worrying about things we cannot control.

Confront the brutal facts, decide what you can do, do it—and then move on.

4. I would enjoy the journey more

Entrepreneurs are always chasing the next target.

When you reach one, you immediately set another.

There is nothing wrong with ambition. It keeps us moving.

But occasionally we should stop and appreciate how far we have already come.

Would I change the mistakes?

Probably not all of them.

Some of my biggest mistakes taught me my biggest lessons.

Without failure, I might never have learned humility. Without difficult people, I might never have learned leadership. Without setbacks, I might never have developed resilience.

Final thoughts

If I could start all over again, I wouldn’t try to create a perfect journey.

There is no such thing.

I would simply try to become wiser a little earlier.

Work hard. Take risks. Learn quickly. Forgive yourself for mistakes. Protect your health. Treasure your family.

And enjoy the ride.

It goes much faster than you think.