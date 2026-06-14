Pages: I’m inspired when I add value to people

People often ask me what keeps me motivated after all these years in business.

After more than five decades in the corporate world and entrepreneurship, I’ve realized that my greatest source of inspiration is not making money, winning awards, or growing a business.

Those things are important, but they are not what inspire me the most.

I’m inspired when I add value to people.

Whether it is helping an employee grow, mentoring a young entrepreneur, sharing ideas through my column, speeches and book or simply encouraging someone who is going through a difficult time, I find tremendous satisfaction in knowing that I made a positive difference in another person’s life.

Here are four things I’ve learned about adding value to others.

1. Adding value gives life greater meaning

Many people spend their lives asking, “What can I get?”

But the more fulfilling question is, “What can I give?”

The moment we focus on helping others succeed, our perspective changes. Life becomes less about ourselves and more about making a contribution.

I have found that some of my happiest moments came not from personal achievements, but from seeing other people succeed and knowing that I played a small role in their journey.

Success feels good.

Significance feels even better.

2. Adding value creates a ripple effect

One act of kindness, encouragement, or mentorship can go much farther than we imagine.

A helpful piece of advice may help someone make a better decision.

A vote of confidence may give someone the courage to pursue an opportunity.

A lesson shared today may benefit not only that person, but also the people they influence in the future.

We rarely see the full impact of the value we create.

But every positive contribution has the potential to multiply far beyond our immediate circle.

3. Adding value builds trust and relationships

People naturally gravitate toward those who genuinely care about helping them.

When your focus is on serving rather than taking, trust grows.

Relationships deepen.

Opportunities emerge.

Over the years, I’ve learned that many of the blessings that came into my life arrived through relationships built on mutual respect and a sincere desire to help one another.

The strongest relationships are not transaction-based.

They are value-based.

4. Adding value inspires the giver too

One of the great surprises of life is that helping others often helps us as much as it helps them.

Every time I write a column, give a talk, mentor someone, or share an idea that proves useful, I leave the experience feeling energized.

There is something deeply rewarding about knowing that your experiences, lessons and mistakes can benefit another person.

The more value we create, the more inspired we become to continue creating even more.

It becomes a virtuous cycle.

Final thoughts

At this stage of my life, I have come to believe that true success is not measured only by what we accumulate, but also by what we contribute.

Money can provide comfort.

Achievement can provide satisfaction.

But adding value to people provides meaning.

If you want more fulfillment, purpose and inspiration in your life, ask yourself this simple question every day:

“Whose life can I make a little better today?”

The answer may not only help them.

It may inspire you as well.