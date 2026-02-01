Pages: I’m stepping down as CEO

For many years, Build a Business, Build a Life has been more than a column title for me. It has been a personal compass. It reminded me that while businesses must grow, lives must remain whole and that success is not measured by size alone, but by meaning and balance.

It is in this spirit that I have decided to step down as CEO (chief executive officer) of our family business this Feb. 3, 2026. John, my eldest son, is taking over my place.

This decision did not come from burnout or loss of passion. It came from clarity about what the business now needs, and about what this time of my life is quietly asking of me.

1. Knowing when to step forward and when to step back

In our early years, leadership meant being everywhere. Decisions flowed through one desk because survival demanded speed and certainty. That approach helped us grow.

But what builds a business at one stage can limit it at another. Over time, I learned that leadership is not only about driving momentum forward. It is also about knowing when your continued presence may be holding others back.

Stepping aside is not disengagement. It is an intentional act of trust.

2. When titles become identity

After 30 years as CEO, the role naturally became part of who I was. My days had structure. My presence carried authority. Letting go of that is not easy.

This transition forced me to ask a personal question: who am I without the CEO title?

The answer was reassuring. I am still responsible, but differently. Still involved, but with greater perspective. Building a life means allowing your identity to evolve as your responsibilities change.

3. Letting others lead—for real

If a business cannot move forward without its founder, then leadership has not been fully transferred and has, in fact, failed.

Leaders are not developed by constant protection, but by responsibility. They grow by making decisions, living with consequences, and learning in real time.

By stepping down, I am not removing guidance. I am removing dependence.

4. From execution to stewardship

As I transition to a chairman role, my focus will shift from running operations to stewarding what we have built—our values, culture, and long-term direction.

The business deserves leaders who are fully immersed in today’s challenges, not anchored to yesterday’s habits.

Final thoughts

Build a Business, Build a Life was never about holding on forever. It was about doing what matters most, at the right time, for the right reasons. Together.